Ben Martin J6 Political Prisoner

Support Benjamin Martin: A Father, Patriot, and Victim of Injustice

Benjamin Martin is a loving father, devoted patriot, and a true friend to those who know him. On January 6th, 2021, he traveled to Washington DC, just like countless others, to peacefully support our President, the U.S. Constitution, and the American people’s right to free speech and fair elections. He never engaged in violence or destruction.

A Life Forever Changed

On September 2, 2021, Benjamin and his son were ambushed in their driveway by 25-30 heavily armed FBI agents. Detained at gunpoint, the officers demanded entry into their home without showing a warrant. Benjamin's fiancée opened the door to the officers and asked them to produce a warrant, but they refused to show it to her while they had guns pointed at her. Every inch of their property was searched, and Benjamin was arrested. This led to additional charges being levied against him in the Eastern District of California—charges stemming from a government attempt to make things worse for him. The fallout has been severe. Local media tarnished Benjamin’s name, labeling him a racist, domestic terrorist, and insurgent—accusations that are completely unfounded. Those who know him understand that Benjamin is a man of deep faith, love for his family, and unwavering devotion to his country.

David vs. Goliath

Benjamin’s fight for justice has become a David vs. Goliath scenario. In June 2024, the jury pool in Washington DC found him guilty, which came as no surprise given the overwhelming bias. The legal and financial resources of the federal government stand against him, making it nearly impossible for Benjamin and his family to fight back. Despite the principle of “innocent until proven guilty,” Benjamin and his family find themselves trapped in a system where their innocence seems irrelevant without the financial means to prove it.

Benjamin Martin’s Ongoing Fight for Freedom

Benjamin Martin’s fight for justice has taken an even darker turn, revealing the weaponization of government power against him and his family. During the unlawful raid, officers opened a safe belonging to Benjamin's fiancée, which contained firearms. This gave the government a pretext to pile on additional charges, now being prosecuted in the Eastern District of California. Despite everything that has happened, Benjamin’s resolve has not wavered. His case has become a symbol of the government's overreach and abuse of power, as they tried to crush his spirit and destroy his life. Thankfully, on January 20, 2025, Benjamin, along with many others, was granted a pardon by President Donald Trump. This was a victory for Benjamin, who had been unjustly targeted and accused. But the battle for his freedom was far from over.

In a gross miscarriage of justice, even after the presidential pardon, a corrupt judge in Fresno, California, refused to allow Benjamin to go free. Instead, he ordered Benjamin to report to prison on January 22, 2025. As one of the last five individuals still incarcerated after the pardons, Benjamin remains behind bars at the Federal Prison in Lompoc, California.

Conditions in Prison:

Harassment and Denial of Rights

Benjamin’s current situation in prison is nothing short of a nightmare. He is enduring harassment and mistreatment by prison guards who mock and taunt him. His rights, which should be protected under the law, are being denied, including his right to make phone calls to his family. This is not just a matter of physical imprisonment but a mental and emotional toll on Benjamin and his loved ones. Benjamin has endured far too much already, and yet he remains one of the few who is still locked away despite his pardon. His struggle is not just a legal battle—it is a fight for dignity, for justice, and for the preservation of fundamental rights that every American is entitled to.

Help Benjamin's Family Navigate Life Without Him

While Benjamin remains behind bars, his family is struggling. The financial strain of not having him contribute, coupled with the increased costs of traveling to visit him, has placed a significant burden on them. Benjamin’s family, especially his fiancée and children, are facing challenges that no family should endure. Your support will help them navigate this difficult time. We are asking for help to ease the financial strain on his family as they work to keep life moving forward without Benjamin by their side. The financial help will assist with additional legal costs, travel expenses, living costs, and the emotional toll of this prolonged separation.

Benjamin’s Family Needs You Now More Than Ever

Benjamin’s family is incredibly grateful for the love, prayers, and financial support they have already received. However, their fight is far from over, and they cannot win it alone. The emotional and financial strain is overwhelming. Your generosity can make a tangible difference in their lives and offer them the strength to keep moving forward.

Donate Today and Help Bring Benjamin Martin Home. Together, we can ensure that Benjamin’s family has the support they need during this incredibly difficult time. It’s time for Benjamin to be free, and it’s time for his family to be whole again.