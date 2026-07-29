Friends of Rescue saved Romes life

2 weeks after receiving Rome as an 8 week old pup, he contracted pneumonia from my foolish over exposure to the NH cold. He was hospitalized, and I was quoted $4500 for his care. I simply could not afford it. I contacted Friends of Rescue, from

whom I adopted Rome to ask if he was under “warranty”. They said they normally cover any medical bills within two weeks of adoption. It had been 2 weeks and 2 days. They were outside their obligation, but they made an exception, fronted the bill, and saved his life. It drained their savings account.





In honor of Rome’s passing, 14 glorious years later, I’d like to crowd source funding from anyone who has had their lives touched by his existence. 99% of the profit will go to Friends of Rescue. The rest will go to materials for building/landscaping Rome’s gravesite on my land.