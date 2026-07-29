The friends of Jason and Kay are reaching out on behalf of them. They recently experienced an unexpected death of their daughter Holly. This has deeply impacted them. They almost had all the money to pay for Holly's funeral except for $2,000.

They are both respected in the community. To help them navigate this difficult time we are raising the final $2,000 cost. Our goal is to help pay the final cost, so they can focus on healing. Any amount whether it is $20, $50 or whatever you are comfortable with.

Thank you for your time, kindness, and generosity.