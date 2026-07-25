Friend is on life support

My friend was in a car accident and now is on life support in Calgary it’s a hour 45 minutes to drive one way for family to drive and cost of fuel. Family doesn’t have a lot of money for the travelling or for a funeral is he doesn’t come through. He is a father of three kids and step father to another two the mom is a stay at home mom and takes care of the house and kids. He took care of the working and paying the bills,mortgage,car insurance payment.