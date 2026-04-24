Friend in need

My friend on west coast in having a blessed gift and could use some help with items that can be used for boy or girl for when the bundle of joy gets here I’m wanting to surprise her with the funds to do this since her and husband on limited income she’s trying to go do littles thing like sale art work and also tattoos I won’t give out many details about her cause she hasn’t said I could and I’m trying to surprise her with this help so if can find it in your heart to help her make things bit easier on her it would be greatly appreciated thank you for anything you can give