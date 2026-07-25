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Fresh Start: Sober, Working Hard, and Ready to Reb

Goal$100,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byAnthony Di Carlo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Anthony Di Carlo

Fresh Start: Sober, Working Hard, and Ready to Reb

Hi, I’m Anthony, and I’m reaching out on behalf of my incredible friend.


They are currently fighting the hardest battle of their life: recovering from addiction while trying to rebuild a life that was financially devastated by it. Today, they are sober, employed at two jobs, and working harder than ever, but the crushing weight of past debt and accumulating interest is making it impossible to get ahead.


The Struggle and The Turnaround Like many, their struggle with addiction started quietly but quickly spiraled, leading to significant financial loss. The addiction cost them their family, their savings, their home, their credit score, etc. However, the person I know today is not defined by those mistakes. They have made the courageous choice to seek help, commit to recovery, and take full responsibility for their future.


They are currently working 80 hours a week across two jobs to cover basic living expenses and make minimum payments on their debts. But here is the harsh reality: the interest rates on their existing debt are so high that no matter how hard they work, the principal balance barely decreases. They are running on a treadmill, exhausted but staying in the same place.


Why We Need Help Now We aren’t asking for a handout to avoid responsibility; we are asking for a bridge to stability. Without intervention, the compounding interest will keep them trapped in this cycle, creating stress that threatens their hard-won sobriety.


Your donation will go directly to:


Paying down high-interest principal balances to stop the bleeding of compounding interest.

Covering essential living costs (rent, utilities, food) so their entire paycheck can go toward debt elimination.

Creating a small emergency fund to prevent future reliance on credit for unexpected expenses.

The Goal Our goal is to raise $100,000. This specific amount will pay off the two highest-interest credit cards, and cover 6 months of rent while they aggressively pay down loans. Every single dollar brings them closer to financial freedom and a life defined by recovery, not debt.


A Personal Note Watching them work two jobs while staying committed to their recovery has been inspiring. They have the drive and the will; they just need the financial burden lifted enough to let that drive take over.


If you cannot donate, please share this campaign. Spreading the word gives them a chance to reset their life. Thank you for reading, for caring, and for helping us prove that recovery is possible.


With gratitude,

Anthony


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