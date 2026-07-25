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Fresh Start

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexis Elder

Fresh Start

Help Us Find Our Fresh Start 🏡💗

Hi, my name is Alexis, and I'm a single mom of four amazing children.

Over the past several months, we've faced some difficult challenges that have tested our strength and faith. Even through uncertainty, I've continued doing everything I can to provide for my family. I've been applying for jobs, growing my online content, searching for work-from-home opportunities, and taking every step I can toward creating a stable future for my children.

Recently, I received life-changing news that a legal matter that had been hanging over me is no longer moving forward. That chapter is finally behind me, and it feels like the door has opened for a true fresh start.

Now my focus is simple: finding a safe place for my children to call home.

I'm creating this fundraiser to help with the costs that come with starting over, including a security deposit, first month's rent, utility deposits, moving expenses, and the everyday essentials that help turn a house into a home.

If you're able to give, no matter the amount, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If giving isn't possible, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Every donation, every share, every prayer, and every word of encouragement brings us one step closer to opening the door to a new beginning.

Thank you for believing in us and for being part of our journey.

With love and gratitude,

Alexis 💗

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