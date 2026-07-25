Fresh start healing journey

Hi- I started this journey 2 years ago never thinking this is where I would be .Sometimes things happen in life and we don't understand only know maybe these our paths we have to travel. After a house fire a year ago I thought I'd be resting my head . A few months later I was diagnosed with BC . I'm still on my journey a year later. My housing circumstances are beyond my control anymore and found a place where my soul can rest - near family , a new cancer team and possibly the peace I have been looking for. I just need a little help getting to this part of my journey. I currently can't afford a rental for my belongings and gas and a few nights in a hotel till I can get to my destination. I work FT and have exhausted all funds with my deposit and rent for my housing. My job is transferable I am a hard worker even through tough times. I am kindly asking for some blessings to get to the next part of my journey. I truly appreciate any love and kindness and send blessings to all.