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Fresh Start For My Daughter and Me

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDorian Caldeyro

Fresh Start For My Daughter and Me

Help Me Build a New Beginning


Asking for help has never come easily to me, but I've learned that sometimes God works through the kindness and generosity of others.


As a mother, my greatest priority is giving my three-year-old daughter a stable, safe, and loving place to call home. I'm working hard to create a better future for us, and this fresh start will allow me to focus on building that future.


Although this season has been incredibly challenging, my faith in God has remained my anchor. I truly believe that He is opening doors and making a way for a new beginning, even when I can't yet see the whole path. I am trusting Him to guide each step.


I am currently pursuing my education, actively searching for employment, and doing everything I can to become financially independent. My goal is to provide my daughter with the security, consistency, and opportunities every child deserves while building a future rooted in stability, hope, and faith.


The funds from this campaign will help cover the essential costs of relocating and starting over, including:


- Security deposit and first month's rent

- Moving expenses

- Utility deposits

- Basic household necessities

- Other essential expenses involved in establishing a safe home


I am not looking for someone else to carry my responsibilities. I am simply asking for a helping hand during a difficult season as I work toward a fresh start. Every gift, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to a stable home and a brighter future.


If you're unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing this campaign with others who may feel led to help.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering being part of this new chapter. I pray that God blesses you abundantly for your kindness, generosity, and compassion.


"And my God will supply every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19

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