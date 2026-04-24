Fresh start

Dear friends and family,





After almost 10 years serving the Lord in the United States, we have received confirmation that God is calling our family to serve elsewhere. This has not been an easy decision, especially since our daughter has grown up here, loves this country, and is used to the life and system here.





By July 2026, our family will be moving to Benin to open a youth center dedicated to serving and supporting young people. We are stepping into this journey by faith, trusting God to guide every step.





As we prepare for this transition, we will need as much support as possible. Here are a few ways you can help:





Pray for our family as we prepare emotionally, spiritually, and financially for this new mission. Donate to help support the move and the opening of the youth center through our givesendgo



