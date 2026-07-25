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Six Months Without Running Water

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$2,965 USD

Fundraiser created byBrian Buchanan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brian Buchanan

Six Months Without Running Water

If you're reading this, I'd like to ask you to do something.

The next time you get a drink of water...

The next time you wash your hands...

The next time you brush your teeth...

The next time you wash your dishes...

The next time you do your laundry...

The next time you take a shower...

The next time you flush your toilet...

Imagine not being able to do any of those things.

Not for a day.

Not for a week.

But for nearly six months.


On February 3rd, during a winter freeze, the plumbing in my house froze and burst, leaving me and three cats with no running water.


Since then, drinking water has come from cases of bottled water, while water for coffee, my cats, flushing toilets, and basic washing has come from gallon jugs that I purchase and haul home myself.


I'm 60 years old, suffer from severe arthritis, and cataracts have left my vision far worse than it used to be. Living in a remote part of West Virginia, help is scarce and access to services isn't always straightforward.


I recently sat down and added up the receipts.


In the almost six months since the plumbing failed, I have spent over $2,000 on bottled and hauled water alone, while still having to pay a monthly water bill. What began as a frozen pipe has turned into a long-term plumbing disaster that I cannot afford to repair on my own.


My goal is to replace the damaged plumbing with a more freeze-resistant system so that I can have running water again and avoid this happening in the future.


If you're able to help, any donation, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.


Thank you for taking time out of your day to read my story.

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