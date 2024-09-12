Free Will Watson

Goal:
USD $85,000
Raised:
USD $17,405
Campaign funds will be received by Condemned USA LLC
William Watson is a 25-year-old January 6th defendant from Montgomery AL. While attending the rally at the DC capitol Will committed ZERO acts of violence.
Will was taken into custody in AL on January 12th where he languished in county jail until May 4th when Will was released on bond with an ankle monitor that he was required to personally pay for. Shortly before Thanksgiving of 2022 Will traveled to DC to attend an appeal hearing where his attorneys were present. During this hearing Will was surprisingly detained and placed in solitary confinement in a detention center in Alexandria, VA where he remains to this day.
Will has always been employed and is a self sufficient hard worker. He worked as a chef at 3 of the highest rated restaurants in Montgomery and Auburn, AL. He is a new father to a daughter born 12 weeks prematurely weighing only 1 lb 10 oz. at birth. Will has never have the privilege to meet or hold his daughter and she still remains in NICU.
Will has accrued a substantial amount of debt between his legal defense and his daughter's ongoing medical care. We humbly request any help you can provide for Will.
God Bless you brother! Stay strong, the Lord is with you, and will turn your test into a testimony! 💖
PRAYING FOR YOU
Set all J6 ers free!
God Bless you brother! Stay strong, the Lord is with you, and will turn your test into a testimony! 💖
Thank you for your sacrifice!!!!!
Jesus, I trust in you to bring about earthly justice. May the unjust plight of the J6ers bring them and us to trust that all that is allowed in injustice and suffering is ultimately for Your greater glory!
Thankful you’re home!!
God bless you and restore all that was stolen from you in material goods and in reputation.
Keep on keeping on! You are loved by God.
You are a hero and a survivor! Be nice to yourself. Praise yourself for every little thing!
September 12th, 2024
On August 23rd Will walked out of the prison where the corrupt Biden Regime had held him Hostage. He is home and holding his beautiful baby girl, Cattleya. Thanks to the American people Will has been able to buy a safe used car. He is still working on securing an apartment, furniture, and other necessities.
He is very thankful and wants to let ALL of you know how thankful he is for your support. He gives thanks and glory to God and all the blessings He has bestowed upon him during this time. You are all a part of helping him survive this egregious treatment of our government.
To hear Will in his own words please visit https://open.substack.com/pub/condemnedusa/p/j6er-will-watson-is-out-of-prison?r=1dleam&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true
Thank you!
May 29th, 2024
Dear Friends and Compassionate Supporters,
We reach out to you today with an urgent and heartfelt appeal for a young man who has endured incredible hardship and is now on the brink of a new beginning. Will Watson, a devoted father and husband, will be released from prison in September after four long years of separation from his loved ones. His story is one of struggle, redemption, and an unyielding faith in the power of community and second chances.
Will's Story
Will's life is a modern-day parable of the Prodigal Son. Raised in the Christian Church, he strayed from his faith during his turbulent teenage years, losing his way in a world of wild living. However, just like the Prodigal Son, Will's journey of hardship brought him back to the light. His incarceration became a pivotal moment in his life, a time of profound personal reflection and spiritual rejuvenation. Through his trials, Will found his way back to his faith, rediscovering the strength and guidance it provided him.
While awaiting trial, Will was housed next to Proud Boys member Ethan Nordean, and together they supported each other during their hour-long daily breaks from solitary confinement. Will's time in prison was marked by challenges, but also by a deepening of his faith and a commitment to transforming his life.
A Family in Need
Will's daughter, born over two months premature, has faced serious medical challenges, leading to overwhelming expenses for the family. Will has never had the chance to hold his child, and his absence has placed a heavy burden on his wife, who has valiantly supported their family alone.
Condemned USA, recognizing the dire need, stepped in with the help of an unnamed generous benefactor to cover essential medical costs and provide Will with subscriptions to culinary magazines. This thoughtful gesture ensured that Will stayed abreast of the latest trends and techniques in his field, keeping his culinary skills sharp and his passion alive even while behind bars. However, the journey to stability and self-sufficiency is far from over.
A Path to Self-Sufficiency: Will's Dream
Will is a renowned chef in the Birmingham, Alabama area, but finding employment post-incarceration has proven difficult. His dream is to own and operate a food truck, allowing him to provide for his family, share his culinary talents, and stand tall as a father and husband.
How You Can Help
We are calling on the kindness and generosity of the community to support Will in this pivotal moment. Your contributions can help him purchase and outfit a food truck, giving him the tools he needs to rebuild his life.
Join Us in Making a Difference
We believe in the power of community and the possibility of redemption. Will's story is a testament to resilience and the transformative power of faith and support. Let's come together to help Will Watson stand on his own two feet, provide for his family, and contribute to our community through his culinary talents.
Donate today and be a part of Will's journey to redemption and self-sufficiency. Your support is not just a handout; it's a hand-up for a man committed to making a better life for himself and his family.
Thank you for your compassion and generosity.
https://www.givesendgo.com/freewillwatson
Together, we can help Will Watson build a brighter future. Let's make his dream a reality and turn this tragic story into a jubilant end.
July 31st, 2023
Will sent us an update to tell his story, in his own words:
"My name is Will Watson. I'm one of the more recognizable Jan 6ers. You've probably seen me next to Jacob Chansley in numerous pictures, as well as videos of me inside the Capitol trying to convey messages of peace.
I wrote this message from the Alexandria Detention Center, VA. I was locked up there since Nov 18, 2022. Before that I was on strict ankle monitoring (home, work, and grocery store), since May 5, 2021. Before that, I was locked up in Lee County Jail, AL, since Jan 11, 2021. My life has been a constant struggle since taking part in that fateful day. Jail in AL was a nightmare. I spent nearly the entire first month locked in a cell, without commissary, books, radio, TV, or showers more than twice a week. I was constantly harassed by the guards who called me a racist. Multiple times I was woken up in the middle of the night with a taser being activated inches from my face. I almost got beat up once or twice, but thankfully most of my fellow inmates weren't bad folk. Sleeping was nearly impossible due to drug addicts constantly yelling throughout the night, and we were very much underfed. Maybe 1200cal a day.
My surroundings improved significantly after I was given bond on the condition I wear an ankle monitor, but my life hardly got easier. I was required to pay $330 a month for the monitoring. My passion is in the kitchen, where I thankfully didn't struggle to find work, but I was piling up debt due to low wages and the inability to find a side hustle because everyone knew who I was and why I had the ankle monitor on. To this day, I am in debt with no money in my bank account. At one point, I had to rely on friends to pay my way for a month, when Wells Fargo closed my account without notice.
This past November, I was made to pay my own way to DC for a stipulated trial, at which I was detained without warning. The judge told me he believed I was one of the most dangerous criminals in America. I was thrown into solitary confinement on a cell block with murders and child rapists. I put in a request for reclassification to Gen Pop, but the request was trashed I never even got a receipt.
While solitary has been rough, it has been a blessing in some ways. I was given the time and the tribulations I needed to rekindle my relationship with Christ, which I am ever grateful for. The Lord has protected me here and given me a peace that I don't even understand. I am able to lean on Him in all my struggles, and He helps me see that this is all in His plan for me. I've also had time to work on plans to start a fine-dining catering company, which I am very excited to pursue.
It will be quite some time before I can do that, however. Even with my sentencing guidelines being 10-16 months, I was just sentenced to 36 months. The prosecutor told countless lies about my personal life, showed silent footage of me while spinning what actually happened (me fist-bumping police was me being aggressive and intimidating, etc.), and the judge told me he doesn't believe I've changed at all. Even taking my first child, who was born 12 weeks premature on Dec 28, into account, he felt I needed to miss out on her first 3 years of life. Because of the corrupt DC courts and my corrupt, biased judge, I will miss my daughter's first words and first steps. I will be unable to work to provide for her. And even when I can in the future, I have to pay $12000 to replace a single window pane that I didn't even break.
Life will be hard for me for a while, but I want all of you to know how important your support has been and will continue to be. Every letter I have received from a patriot, every Bible verse, and every phone call I've had with y'all has carried me through this. Knowing we aren't given up on is crucial. It can be so lonely sometimes, and being broke in jail is torture. All of your donations and prayers have given me the strength to continue. God bless you all, and God bless our USA.
William Watson
June 24th, 2023
In a recent email from Will Watson we have an update: "I just had a daughter born 3 months pre-mature and will likely have numerous health issues in her early life...stuff that costs money. She just had to have surgery in Birmingham for a hernia. Things like that will continue more than likely for the first few years of her life. I ought to be out there making money, if the judge had a single ounce of compassion in him. But he gave me 36 months!!! I have not heard of anyone getting over DOUBLE their max guidelines. & I had police testify in my case that I was "calm, reserved, and trying to calm others down" and that "he formed a special bond with me" and that "before I came and starting helping him, he was fearing for his life." There's video of me, that I'm sure you've seen, on Jake Chansley's bullhorn telling everyone that we have to be peaceful. How is there all of that evidence of me complying with and even helping the blue, yet I was given such an unreasonable sentence?"
Will's little girl is forced to be without her father for another several years. Will's conduct on January 6th does not match the allegations made against him. An overwhelming majority of cases are forced to plead simply for lack of money and besmirch their criminal record with a conviction that does not reflect reality. Will needs your help to be returned to his family, and see his little girl restored to health.
June 21st, 2023
Will Watson was sentenced to 36 months in prison. He will not see his baby girl until 2025.
Will was also ordered to pay $12000 for a window broken in the capitol. One window.
We spoke to will recently, who told us: "Really I'm just worried about my $12,000 restitution I have to pay for the broken window that I didn't break. Right now I'm not really planning on spending much of my fundraiser money on commissary because I'm going to need all of it for my daughter and for that restitution."
Will has been incarcerated for 215 days and currently resides in Oklahoma before they are to transfer him to his long-term facility.
Give Send Go Homepage TRENISS DISCOVER WHY US ABOUT Campaign Updates T TRENISS Main DashboardUnpublish CampaignView CampaignAnalyticsPayoutsManage CampaignCampaign DataCoupon CodePrayer MessagesTestimony "Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved." Acts 2:47 Title Update #2 Type 9325 Will Watson was sentenced to 36 months in prison. He will not see his baby girl until 2025. Will was also ordered to pay $12000 for a window broken in the capitol. One window. We spoke to will recently, who told us: "Really I'm just worried about my $12,000 restitution I have to pay for the broken window that I didn't break. Right now I'm not really planning on spending much of my fundraiser money on commissary because I'm going to need all of it for my daughter and for that restitution." Will has been incarcerated for 215 days and currently resides in Oklahoma before they are to transfer him to his long-term facility. Text Audio Image file size should not be greater than 5 MB No file chosenUpload your image Send update to Facebook Twitter Updates List Update #1 May 15, 2023, 3:48 pm Unfortunately, we are deeply missing our goal for Will and his young daughters for this month. Will Watson's infant daughter was born prematurely during his incarceration for January 6th. On top of missing the birth of his baby girl, she requires extra medical care and support from his family. The burdens placed on the families of our incarcerated Americans is insurmountable. Will has been seen on camera cooperating with police to keep protestors calm and peaceful, despite this... he was ripped from his family and sick young daughter and his family left to cope with his absence. If we could find 280 people willing to give his family only $25 or more, we could lift the burden of her care off the Watson family, and focus on Will's due process battles in the courtroom. GiveSendGo, the place where help and hope go hand in hand. Cookie Policy GiveSendGo Logo Blog Testimonies GiveSendGo TipsJobs Prayer Wall Giver ArmyPress Pricing and Fees Help CenterContact Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy © 2023 -- GiveSendGo
May 15th, 2023
Unfortunately, we are deeply missing our goal for Will and his young daughters for this month.
Will Watson's infant daughter was born prematurely during his incarceration for January 6th.
On top of missing the birth of his baby girl, she requires extra medical care and support from his family.
The burdens placed on the families of our incarcerated Americans is insurmountable. Will has been seen on camera cooperating with police to keep protestors calm and peaceful, despite this... he was ripped from his family and sick young daughter and his family left to cope with his absence.
If we could find 280 people willing to give his family only $25 or more, we could lift the burden of her care off the Watson family, and focus on Will's due process battles in the courtroom.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.