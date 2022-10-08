OFF GRID DESERT FARMING WITH PAUL & ADRIENNE

Campaign funds will be received by Paul Mills
I'll never forget what you did for my sons and I( fundraiser & prayer). I love you both. May our Creator bless & protect you both.
Thank you for all your doing to wake people up and for sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ! I appreciate you and all you are doing. May God continue to Strengthen you.
Thank you, Paul! Your work is superior! Thank you for sharing the Gospel!
You're doing excellent work Paul and it's greatly appreciated!
I love you. Please keep reporting. Your prayers are beautiful.
Praying for your health Paul. Keep doing what you are doing! P.S. You don't need to apologize for your southernese dialect. Lol
Thank you Paul!
May God bless you and keep you…
No weapon formed against thee shall prosper and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgement thou shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD and their righteousness is of me, Saith the LORD. Isaiah 54:17
The Lord bless you both and appreciate the work yous do. Many thanks Greetings from NZ.
Glory to the lamb of God,,,Jesus the christ
Thank you for your channel!
February 19th, 2024
I want to personally thank everyone who has supported our channel with your donations over the last few months, it has really helped us pay our bills and gives us encouragement to keep going. God Bless everyone and may God reward you greatly for your sacrifice.
