OFF GRID DESERT FARMING WITH PAUL & ADRIENNE

Paul Mills

Campaign funds will be received by Paul Mills

Hello, my name is Paul Mills and we have a Christian RUMBLE & YOU-TUBE channel called Off Grid Desert Farming News with Paul & Adrienne. We do BREAKING WORLD NEWS  and cover subjects such as the Ukraine War with Russia, major natural disasters and other major news stories. We also preach the gospel of Jesus Christ on our videos and give an alter call at the end for people to be born again and have reached over 13 million people with the gospel of Jesus Christ the last 5 years. But we had a major setback on March 16th of 2022 when You-Tube deleted our channel for no reason & no warning, 4 years of hard work down the drain, over 2,000 videos gone because of censorship. We are now rebuilding a second You-Tube channel and we need your help to keep going. If you would like to help us keep spreading the truth of what is going on in the world & reaching the lost around the world with the good news of Jesus Christ, please consider supporting our ministry & channel. We are 100% viewer supported and we sell NO products on our channel. Please take the time to check out our channel on Off Grid Desert Farming News with Paul & Adrienne, you will not be disappointed. We have about 20,500 subscribers on our RUMBLE channel. You can find us on Rumble, You Tube, Odysee & Bitchute

https://rumble.com/c/c-1011795 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=30647299 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCALSuh0hNxUmybjaHCZR0_g

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne:9

Off Grid
$ 25.00 USD
10 hours ago

Nellies Farm
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

I'll never forget what you did for my sons and I( fundraiser & prayer). I love you both. May our Creator bless & protect you both.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
30 days ago

Off Grid
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all your doing to wake people up and for sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ! I appreciate you and all you are doing. May God continue to Strengthen you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you, Paul! Your work is superior! Thank you for sharing the Gospel!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

You're doing excellent work Paul and it's greatly appreciated!

Mike Patton
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you. Please keep reporting. Your prayers are beautiful.

Super Steve
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your health Paul. Keep doing what you are doing! P.S. You don't need to apologize for your southernese dialect. Lol

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Rachelle
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Paul!

Christy
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless you and keep you…

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

No weapon formed against thee shall prosper and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgement thou shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD and their righteousness is of me, Saith the LORD. Isaiah 54:17

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Jill
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

The Lord bless you both and appreciate the work yous do. Many thanks Greetings from NZ.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Glory to the lamb of God,,,Jesus the christ

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for your channel!

Updates

Update #1

February 19th, 2024

I want to personally thank everyone who has supported our channel with your donations over the  last few months, it has really helped us pay our bills and gives us encouragement to keep going. God Bless everyone and may God reward you greatly for your sacrifice. 

