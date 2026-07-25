This fundraiser is to help fund the efforts to “Free Patricia Lock”. My mother, Patricia Louise Lock, a perfectly healthy and competent Texas rancher, was assaulted (by a SWAT team and her two younger sons), abducted and taken to a forced medical evaluation and returned home, several months later taken from her front gate she was taken to an emergency room with no emergency, a hotel for 3 days, 3 different vacations rentals, and is now unlawfully confined under color of law and in a locked down dementia wing in nursing home against her God given rights and free will. This has been has done to prevent her from taking care of her property and financial aspects and the systems was weaponized to take all her assets and property, which is held in a private trust. Individuals in collusion with state actors are involved in this. I am her eldest son that has been fighting for her and needs financial help to continue the efforts to get her set free. Funds will be used to cover bills, food, and prescriptions while we fight to reunite our family, as well as to save for future legal representation.





Be blessed,

Brian