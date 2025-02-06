Free Mike Shirley

Not all the Biden political prisoners were pardoned.



Meet Mike Shirley, a nationally known local Republican strategist and political prisoner of the Joe Biden Administration in need of your prayers.

That's no exaggeration.

The Biden-era Department of Justice (DOJ) wanted Mike to help further their scheme to undermine the 2024 election, restart "Russiagate," and a host of new political nonsense against Republicans. He refused to play games, and they sent him to prison for a crime he didn't commit.

We have the receipts for the Biden DOJ corruption. To sum up a very complex legal situation: Mike did not bribe anyone. The DOJ case fell apart at trial and the government shifted to a new story that did away with any whiff of bribery.

The new, fabricated story was that Mike was the public official and he was not allowed to have mark ups on his invoices. They even changed the jury rules at the last minute to secure a victory, and then sentence Mike to an over-the-top 7-year prison sentence.

"My former client, political consultant Michael Shirley, was another victim of the Biden DOJ's attempt to retain power and stifle Republicans and other regime opposition," said Dr. Gavin Clarkson, attorney for Mike. "... For that, he needs our help regaining his freedom from the wrongful imprisonment he now suffers."



