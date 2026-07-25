Support Michael Kimble

Michael Kimble is a black gay incarcerated writer and organizer who has been held captive by the state for nearly 40 years after he defended himself and his friend from a racist and homophobic attack.

Since his captivity, Michael has been heavily involved in efforts to free himself and others, assisting in legal defense for fellow inmates, organizing reading groups and Black history events, speaking up for other LGBTQ+ folks behind bars, and helping to organize alongside the Free Alabama Movement.

This fundraiser will provide ongoing financial support to Michael in prison. If you would like to receive updates or learn more about how to support Michael, please follow his support page on Instagram @freemichaelkimble.