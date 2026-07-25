Freeman Cleaning business

Hey guys!

My name is Nathan Freeman, and my wife, Kasi and I have been married for 17 years. We have two beautiful children. Sawyer (15) and Eden (8). We also operate a small home cleaning business, “Southern Grace Home Cleaning, LLC.” in Dallas, Ga. We currently have 13 contractors working underneath us, along with myself, I also clean. My wife takes care of the business side, which she has grown us in 5 years, of having over 300 clients that we have cleaned for. Our biggest issue right now is we are behind on all of our bills. We have taken on credit card debt, consolidated it into 2 ($47k) & (27k) Heloc loans. We also have a Solar panel loan for (35k). And a few other business loans we took out, to keep our business going. The inflated economy has made it almost impossible to pay off the debt we have used to start our business. Coupled with Covid, and inflation, we’ve haven’t been able to knock down our debt that we accumulated the years before we started. Now our marriage is spiraling, the kids can see it, and it’s very humbling, and humiliating to say the least. We’ve talked about selling our house, selling our business, and taking on another job. We are praying about it, and I’m sitting still, as the Lord has commanded me to do. We are both sick to our stomachs and don’t want to lose what we’ve worked so hard for. We both are going to a Christian marriage counselor to try and see what their options are. I’m asking for any type of help, because at this point, I don’t know what else to do. Thank you for reading our story. And We both know God is with us in these times. He won’t let us fail.