Free Jakhi McCray Fundraiser!

Jakhi McCray is a committed organizer in the Palestine and abolition movements and beloved member of many communities across New York and New Jersey. He is facing federal persecution for allegedly setting fire to police vehicles belonging to the 83rd precinct in Brooklyn, New York. The NYPD estimates $800,000 worth of damages and regards the charred remains of these cars as a direct attack on the police and the carceral system that they enable. Jakhi turned himself in on Monday, July 21, 2025. The next day, in a small but significant early win, he was released on a $300,000 signature bond into house arrest at his family home in New Jersey. He is currently living with his mother, stepfather, and siblings.



At the age of 21, Jakhi faces a charge that carries a minimum sentence of 5 years of incarceration and a maximum of 20 years. In a letter he wrote to the movement prior to turning himself in, Jakhi spoke from a place of deep moral clarity and fortitude, stating: “I’m not, nor was I ever, scared. This scare tactic is nothing compared to other black people who are beaten and/or murdered, and their names dragged through the mud as the media does damage control for the officers that did it. It’s not new to Palestinians and Arabs that are being assassinated, deported, and harassed. I’ve met immigrants that live under daily paranoia, not knowing whether ICE goons will bust through their doors and kidnap their families.”



The road ahead is long for Jakhi and for all of us who support him, but we know – with your support – he will prevail. This fundraiser will support Jakhi as he continues to resist this unjust persecution, with money going toward material needs while on house arrest, court support for upcoming dates, zines and campaign literature, and commissary in the event that Jakhi is sentenced to time in prison. Honoring Jakhi’s longstanding recognition of the interconnected nature of struggles for liberation and against state repression, contributions from this fundraiser will be split between Jakhi and other prisoners and people facing state repression.



Our strength is in solidarity—thank you for supporting Jakhi and comrades facing state repression across Turtle Island.







For More Information:

