HELP JAKE LANG FIGHT TWO TIERED PROSECUTION!

This morning, Jake Lang appeared before a Dallas judge and was handed a staggering $1,000,000 bond on a terroristic threats charge.





For comparison, Karmelo Anthony’s bond was set at $250,000.





Read that again.





Jake Lang’s bond is FOUR TIMES HIGHER.





According to Jake, the charge stems from comments he made stating that if the court failed to deliver justice for Austin Metcalf, he would carry out capital punishment himself.





Millions of Americans are now asking the same question:





How does a case like this result in a $1,000,000 bond?





How is a bond set four times higher than Karmelo Anthony’s?





Jake Lang has spent years speaking out on issues that many Americans feel the political establishment would rather ignore. He has traveled the country, organized rallies, stood beside families seeking justice, and become a voice for countless citizens who feel unheard.





Now, many see this bond amount as more than just a legal decision. They see it as a warning shot aimed at anyone willing to speak loudly, challenge the system, or refuse to stay silent.





Whether you agree with Jake or not, the numbers speak for themselves:





Karmelo Anthony: $250,000 bond.





Jake Lang: $1,000,000 bond.





FOUR TIMES HIGHER.





Americans are tired of watching similar cases produce vastly different outcomes while being told not to question it.





🇺🇸 Equal justice under law is not supposed to be a slogan. It’s supposed to be a guarantee.