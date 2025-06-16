Freeing Ivan from Ukraine!

If you have been following us at AmericanRevivalPress.org then you know about our contributing author, Ivan Koval. You further know that he had to escape the Ukrainian military from compulsory service, after they had practically stole him from right off the street. You have also read that he, with God's help, was able to escape the clutches of President Zelensky's private army as they were delivering him to the front lines of the Russian-Ukraine war. This husband, father, grandfather, businessman and minister has been in hiding for months now - fearing for his life - knowing that if Zelesky's army finds him, he would most certainly be put to death.

(https://www.americanrevivalpress.org/post/my-friend-ivan-in-ukraine-has-been-missing-for-a-week)

What is not public until now is that Ivan has successfully escaped the borders of Ukraine! I am so very pleased to announce publicly that our dear brother and author was able to borrow enough money to purchase himself a PARAGLIDER with a motor! and he Paraglided his way to Freedom! The more you read the details of his story the more amazing it gets! Without a doubt, God is on our side - He saved our dear brother Ivan.

Ivan is waiting in a neighboring country of Ukraine for funds and a few other logistical matters before we purchase his flight and trip to America. Praise God he already had a US Visa so it should be rather easy to get him here now. He must pay back friends and family, whom he borrowed $8,000 (USD) for the Paraglider and equipment and we need a little money for flights and travel expenses. He will be working for American Revival Press as he arrives with even a second job, serving the kingdom of God. (We will share more on our other exciting project that Ivan is involved with shortly.)

We will be posting a series of articles about Ukraine in much more detail of what Ivan went thru and what is going on today in his country, much of which is not being reported on in the news. The world needs to know the truth of what is happening in Ukraine. Ivan will be reporting again as soon as he gets here.

To the literal dozens of believers who have been praying for Ivan, THANK YOU! And we have the testimony, GOD HEARS US! We can rest assured, we have a God in heaven who does not abandon His children, He hears our pleas and petitions and does miracles on our behalf! The whole story is true. God loves us.

Thank you for your prayers and any support you are able to lend.

More to come.

Robert Anthony

Senior Editor

American Revival Press

ARPress.org