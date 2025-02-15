Support Iris Koh's Defense as Police Answers Judge

Advocate or Unfair Target? Key Police Officers to Answer Judge as Iris Koh’s Criminal Trials Begin March 4





For over 3.5 years, I have been a relentless advocate for medical freedom, transparency, and accountability in Singapore’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. In that time, I have endured relentless police harrassment, media smear campaigns, and legal threats—all because I dared to challenge the official narrative.

Now, as my criminal trial begins on March 4, the spotlight turns to key police officers, who will have to answer to the judge regarding their conduct in my case. This trial could expose the state’s abuse of power, showing how law enforcement, media, and legal institutions have been weaponized to silence dissent.





Weaponizing the Law: How State Agencies Target Activists





Since my arrest in January 2022, I have endured:





15 days in police remand without a single phone call

Denial of legal representation during my first court hearing

Obstruction in filing police reports against rogue police officers

Psychological coercion and degrading treatment while in custody

Asked to see the judge during a medical appointment at IMH while in remand and more.

The upcoming trials will examine whether police officers used threats, inducements, or promises to pressure Dr. Jipson Quah into testifying against me before he was granted bail.





The fact that key officers will take the stand means the integrity of the police investigation itself will now be scrutinized.





If this trial confirms that law enforcement manipulated witness testimony, it could expose how the government systematically manufactures criminal cases against activists.





Weaponizing the Media: A Coordinated Attack





Since questioning the COVID-19 vaccines, I have been relentlessly vilified by the media—labelled an anti-vaxxer, a Conspiracy Theorist, Troublemaker and Criminal. This carefully crafted propaganda was designed to destroy my credibility and distract from real issues.





They accused me of filing baseless lawsuits, but the truth is: I took legal action because I believe in justice. I fought for the truth because people deserve informed choices about their own bodies.





Media Sting Operation:

On February 10, 2025, the media escalated their attacks with a coordinated sting operation against me and my husband, Raymond Ng:





Masked cameramen swarmed outside my home, invading my privacy.

My terrified cats cried as a mob of at least 8 unknown men loomed outside.

Hours later, the media launched a smear campaign, falsely claiming I refused to pay a debt to Calvin Cheng and that my lawsuit against him was struck out.

They broadcasted my home’s location, putting my safety at risk.

This was not journalism—it was an orchestrated attack to humiliate, shame, and intimidate me just weeks before my trial.





The Calvin Cheng Connection





This attack was triggered by an "Enforcement Order" action initiated by Calvin Cheng and his lawyers from Lee & Lee. I had sued Cheng for defamation after he falsely claimed that Iris Koh and a bunch of clowns are "literally killing people" with our medical freedom advocacy. He has a history of calling for the unvaccinated to be jailed and caned, even demanding that those who signed my petition be punished in 2021.





While the "bunch of clowns" claim and injunction were struck out, my defamation lawsuit against him continues.





Instead of apologising for his defamatory remarks, Cheng weaponized the media, turning an enforcement order into a full-blown public shaming campaign.





The Questions Singaporeans Must Ask:

Why did mainstream media cooperate in this intimidation campaign?

Why did they push a false narrative saying the defamation suit was struck out?

Why was my home’s location publicly exposed?

This was not objective reporting. It was a politically motivated attack meant to silence me for speaking up and holding those responsible for pushing harsh Covid Vaccine propaganda to account.





Crimes Against Humanity: The Case Against the Singapore Government

My fight for justice is bigger than my own trial. In November 2021, I filed a lawsuit (HC/OS 1189/2021) against the Singapore Government, accusing it of Crimes Against Humanity over its COVID-19 policies.





I argued that the government coerced citizens into taking experimental injections, violating:





The Nuremberg Code

International Human Rights Laws

Basic medical ethics and bodily autonomy

Instead of addressing these grave concerns, the government retaliated by arresting me, charging me, and destroying my reputation. The Case Conference for HC/OS 1189/2021 was heard when I was in remand and my lawyers did not talk to me while I was in remand and the case was subsequently dropped.





The Gain-of-Function Connection:

Project DEFUSE, involving EcoHealth Alliance, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Duke-NUS Medical School, proposed dangerous Gain-of-Function research on bat coronaviruses. Although initially rejected, research continued, raising alarming questions about Singapore's role in contributing to the conditions of a pandemic. The documentary Thank You Dr Fauci exposes it all. A Danger We Must InvestigateThree and a half years on, new evidence has surfaced that makes the fight for accountability even more urgent.involving EcoHealth Alliance, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Duke-NUS Medical School, proposed dangerous Gain-of-Function research on bat coronaviruses. Although initially rejected, research continued, raising alarming questions about Singapore's role in contributing to the conditions of a pandemic. The documentary Thank You Dr Fauci exposes it all.





Now, it’s time for the Singapore government to answer the real questions:

What role did Singapore’s NUS Duke Medical play in Gain-of-Function research?

Did USAID fund NUS Duke Medical to create the COVID-19 virus?

to create the COVID-19 virus? Why was the world misled about COVID-19’s origins?

Who profited from the pandemic at the expense of billions of lives?

Why were vaccine mandates so aggressively pursued while risks were downplayed?

Are the COVID-19 vaccines bioweapons designed for population control?

Singaporeans deserve answers. Instead, the government has chosen to persecute, smear, and imprison me for asking these questions.





A Call for International Scrutiny. SOS from Singapore.





I call on human rights organizations, international media, and independent observers to monitor this trial closely.

This case is bigger than me—it is about whether Singapore is using its legal system to crush dissent instead of delivering justice.

Your Support Can Help Expose the Truth

This fight isn’t just about me. It’s about:

Defending free speech

Protecting medical freedom and body autonomy

Demanding accountability from those in power

Ensuring that our justice system, the Police, AGC is not targetting those speaking up against Government narratives.

I need your support to help me to continue to expose what will be revealed during my criminal trials.





Here’s how you can help:

