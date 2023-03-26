Freeing Leon Torres

Hello, this is an accurate telling of tragic yet true events, spoken by Leon Torres, the innocent man himself. View Leon's short legal video of himself speaking in his own word's, then you decide if you want to save his life. He was twenty-two years old, when in Jan, of 1986, Leon was falsely charged and arrested for robbery and murder in Tampa FL. Leon's unjust conviction was based on lies and police corruption.





( Just to quickly note one of many disturbing facts: The prosecutor did in fact withhold from the case, a police report of two missing bullet slugs which were fired at the real robber. That police report of two missing slugs would have proven Leon's innocence, "because Leon has no bullet injuries". )





Leon has now been in a Hellish-miserable prison since his unjust arrest on Jan, 31st, 1986. These honest legal funds are greatly needed for the professional Legal Counsel who can " finally" prove Leon's innocence and win his much overdue freedom. You will be doing a truly good deed by helping to save Leon's life. We each thank you for your legal donation's. Leon would like to thank you himself, once his freedom is won.

Sincerely: Friends To Save Leon