31 Years In Prison For Crimes He Did Not Commit

Help Dusty Turner Rebuild After 31 Years of Incarceration Following a Wrongful Conviction





Dusty Turner spent 31 years in Virginia prisons for crimes he did not commit. For more information on his wrongful conviction, visit freedusty.com and follow us on all social media platforms @freedustyturner





At 18 years old, Dusty Turner joined the United States Navy with a dream: to serve his country as a Navy SEAL. In 1995, at age 20, Dusty was thrust into a high-profile case and convicted of crimes committed by his Navy swim buddy. He was sentenced to 82 years in prison. Through many years of appeals, court proceedings and disappointments, Dusty was finally released on parole on March 5, 2026.





Those who know Dusty describe him as resilient, compassionate, and remarkably positive despite everything he has endured. Rather than becoming bitter, he spent years helping others, mentoring fellow inmates, and holding onto hope that one day the truth would prevail.





For the first time in over three decades, he was able to return home to Bloomington, Indiana, where family members had waited years for the chance to hug him again.





Parole is not freedom.





Dusty continues to fight for full exoneration and to clear his name. He faces significant challenges rebuilding a life after more than three decades of incarceration. Imagine trying to start over in a world that has completely transformed since 1995. Technology, employment, transportation, housing, healthcare, legal expenses, and daily life all present obstacles that most of us never have to think about. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing Dusty's story with others. Awareness is one of the most powerful tools we have.





Thank you for believing that every person deserves a fair chance, and for helping Dusty reclaim the life that was taken from him.





All funds raised through this campaign will be managed by Dusty’s mother, Linda Summitt.



