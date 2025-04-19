Never Again Telethon: Legal Fund To Fight Mandates

Your FIGHT for Freedom To Choose is NOT over!

Donate NOW to the NEVER AGAIN Telethon Campaign to support Freedom To Choose's EPIC FIGHT for your freedom from the abuses of the Medical Industry, in conjunction with our corrupt Political & Educational System!

Please GIVE RIGHT NOW, as we lead up to our first-ever NEVER AGAIN TELETHON on Sunday, April 27th, from 7am - 7pm Pacific Time, broadcast LIVE on SovereignRadio.com/live and simulcast on many other stations! The Never Again Telethon will be hosted and emceed by renowned AM radio personality, Scotty Saks, whose father incidentally produced the Jerry Lewis Telethon to support kids with MD!

The NEVER AGAIN Telethon is proud to welcome dozens of patriot Co-Hosts & Guests, all known for FIGHTING FOR YOUR SOVEREIGN RIGHTS, including:

Sarah Westall – Investigative Journalist (Exposed COVID 19, Jeffrey Epstein, BURISMA, etc)

SG Anon – Q News Patriot



Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

Scott McKay – The Patriot Street Fighter



Charlee Simons – Host of Do Not Talk on Rumble



Dr. Cordie Williams – Podcast Host & "Megaphone Marine"

Sheriff Richard Mack – Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association

Tammy Garcia – Host of the Naturally Inspired Podcast

Rob Cunningham – Host of the KUWL Show



Kim Yeater & Mark Anthony – Take Your Power Back Show

And Special Guests:



Steve Stern – GOP "Mover & Shaker!"

Jim Pugh – Author, God Is Government

G. Edward Griffin – Author, World Without Cancer & Creature From Jekyll Island

Bret Raio



Isabel & Jason Marques



Greg Schumacher

Betty Camp & John Coonen

Kimberly & Neil Stiller

Join this IMPORTANT battle against current and future medical mandates and support our non-profit's mission of Education, Awareness, and Grassroots Legal Enforcement, to protect your sovereign rights! 🚨💪🏽👍

As we navigate the ongoing uphill battle against tyrannical opponents, it's crucial that we STAND TOGETHER to defend our fundamental rights, especially when it comes to vaccination mandates, mask mandates, and vaccine passports, as it relates to EMPLOYMENT, EDUCATION and FREEDOM TO CHOOSE whether or not to vaccinate. 💉🧭👥

THOUSANDS of victims of the COVID CONSPIRACY have already come forward as Plaintiffs to educate themselves and file suit in California, in one of the biggest lawsuits in the USA. Freedom To Choose USA, a registered non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is based in Bishop, California.

Multiple lawsuits were filed on behalf of over 4,000 plaintiffs. As you're aware, California is the "belly of the beast," when it comes to legal tactics, and as our plaintiffs have learned, they DO NOT FIGHT FAIR!

WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW to help fund these lawsuits, and continue to inform and educate current and future Plaintiffs. Freedom To Choose USA / LA is seeking your generous donation today!

At Freedom To Choose USA, we believe in the power of community and the importance of standing up for what we believe in. That's why we're rallying together to raise a minimum of $50,000 for our education and legal enforcement efforts, to ensure that NEVER AGAIN can an employer, government, school board, or union violate your sovereign rights! 💪🏽👊

Our goal is to create a safer, more informed society, where every individual has the freedom to make their own choices about their health and well-being, and not be coerced in a hostile work environment to do anything against your will, nor against the law! 🌟💕

By supporting Freedom To Choose USA on this "NEVER AGAIN" campaign, you'll be joining a movement that's dedicated to protecting your rights, and the rights of future generations. 🌱💪🏽

So, mark your calendars for Sunday, April 27th, and tune in to the NEVER AGAIN Telethon! Together, we can make a difference to ensure that NEVER AGAIN will anyone in the US be forced to sacrifice their freedom of choice for the sake of power, convenience, profit, nor any other reason! 💪🏽👊

Let's ALL stand united and fight for our rights! 💪🏽👊🏻👍

#NeverAgainTelethon #FreedomToChoose #EAGLE #FreedomOfChoice #VaccinationMandates #MaskMandates #VaccinePassports #LegalEnforcement #FundTheFight #StandUpForYourRights