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Protect a Trafficking Survivor and her Children

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$7,107 USD

Fundraiser created byCarrie Purkeypile

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bella

Protect a Trafficking Survivor and her Children

Bella* was a shy 15-year-old girl when she met her neighbor. He was an older man who was charming and convincing. Her parents were going through a divorce and weren't paying attention. The neighbor groomed her and then once she was under his control, the abuse and trafficking began. He would control her life and exploit her for the next 20 years. Bella was abused in every way imaginable. The trafficker had other women who watched Bella and would report to the trafficker if she didn't stay in line. They helped him exploit her. In 2010, she had a son by the trafficker, who he then used as leverage to control her, telling her if she left or didn't follow his orders, she would never see her son again. Bella gave up hope of ever being free and resigned herself to a life of slavery.

One day eight years ago, when she was in despair and couldn't take it any longer, she went into the bathroom (the only place where surveillance cameras weren't watching her) and fell to her knees, crying out for God to help her. Suddenly she felt peace in the middle of the darkness. She felt led to read the Bible and the verse of the day was Isaiah 41:10, "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

In that moment, Bella decided to put her trust in God. She didn't know what to do, but she began to pray and any time she could, she began listening to worship music. Slowly, the truth began to replace the lies that had taken root in her heart. She began to have hope, even as the abuse escalated.

Several months later, her abuser/trafficker got her pregnant and then tried to force her to abort her unborn daughter. Bella was terrified but put her trust in God. One step at a time, God made a way of escape. With the help of hospital workers, distant relatives, social workers, and non-profit organizations, Bella was able to escape with her unborn daughter and her 7-year-old son.

But Bella wasn't free. Her trafficker was furious that she left. He immediately filed for custody of her son and unborn daughter. Bella was granted a restraining order and full custody, but that didn't stop him. Over the last 8 years, he has filed repeated motions for unsupervised visits.

Bella has been forced to relive the trauma over and over. She has also had to spend every spare dollar on legal fees. Her trafficker has never paid child support since he doesn't have documented income and Bella has worked hard to get a good job. She is the sole support for her children.

Her trafficker is now trying again for joint custody. He has hired two attorneys and there is nothing in the family code to prevent him from using the family court system as a tool for further abuse. Now she is requesting permission to relocate and get away from her abuser once and for all. Bella has had to cash out her small pension, use her bonus and meager savings, and it's still not enough.

The justice system has not held him accountable. Bella is facing a five day trial the week of Christmas (December 18-23 and January 6) and needs all the help she can get to pay her attorney. She has already spent over $80,000 and still needs approximately $15,000-$20,000 to pay her attorney prior to trial. She has contacted every organization for support to no avail.

Bella has reached out to countless organizations that help victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. But for one reason or another, she can’t get help with legal representation. She feels all alone in this fight for her life and her children's safety.

Bella has even advocated for laws protecting survivors of human trafficking in Family Court. Bella brought forth the idea for AB 1375, which was recently signed by the Governor of California but was unfortunately watered down so much that it doesn't provide meaningful protection for Bella or other trafficking survivors in family court. View her testimony here: Bella's AB 1375 Testimony

Bella has worked tirelessly to fight and not give up fighting for her safety and her children's safety, but the trauma has taken a toll and she is tired. She also recently had to get spine surgery due to injury to her neck and is still recovering from that, along with being a full-time mom. Bella went to school while working full-time and obtained her Paralegal degree. She now works to help people obtain affordable housing, but she is still struggling with her insurmountable legal fees.

You can stand with Bella. You can be her hero.

Your gift today, no matter how small or large is a hand of support. You are showing her that she is not alone.

Please consider giving today. This is life or death for Bella and her children.

“I’m scared,” says Bella. “It would be really nice to have complete freedom. I feel like I have a constant weight on my chest now. If it were lifted, I could breathe.”

I know you understand this—the feeling of helplessness against overwhelming odds and knowing someone is fighting fiercely to protect what matters most. Bella needs us now more than ever before: not just emotionally or financially, but with a collective force that shows her she’s not alone in this fight.

We can't control everything life throws at us, especially when forces conspire against you. But we CAN stand together and help Bella continue her battle for safety—a right every person should be granted without struggle or fear. Your donation, no matter how big or small, makes a difference in this fight for justice.

Let’s not just keep hope alive; let’s make it tangible. Let's show Bella that love and support are stronger than any adversity she faces. Join me in helping Bella protect her children and rebuild the life they deserve—together, we can change their story. ❤️

If you share this post or contribute to Bella’s fund, it’s not just about money; it's a declaration that no one fights alone against injustice. Let’s show her she isn't either. Your donation today could be the lifeline for safety and security that Bella so desperately needs right now.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️ #SupportBella #Freedom4Bella

*Bella is the nickname she uses to protect her identity. She is in the Safe at Home Program through the Secretary of State

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