Freedom needed my kids need me

Im 37 and a quadripalegic i broke my neck in a diving accident and im currently in a nursing home i have 2 boys i need to get back to and i owe the housing authority money and so in order for anyone to run my section 8 I have to pay them first what is owed and i have no family to help me i have missed to much of my kids growing already they need me and that is the only thing keeping me here please help me get back to my kids please God bless