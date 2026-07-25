Freedom in Christ Mission, DC 2026

As we celebrate a great milestone in American history, more than one million people are expected to attend the Freedom 250 event in Washington, DC this Independence Day, I, along with my sisters in Christ, Sara and Yolanda will be out sowing the good seeds of the gospel on the 4th of July weekend. We are excited that the Lord has provided a wonderful opportunity to share Jesus and the message of salvation with many people from all across the country who will gather in celebration of liberty!

I was trained in evangelism several years ago with Ray Comfort's The Way of the Master and have also attended Living Waters' Ambassador's Academy. I am currently studying the School of Biblical Evangelism online. I have been evangelizing at various places and events in Chicago, as well as in California, Florida and Puerto Rico. Yolanda has been sharing the gospel for 15 years around the country. Sara has been sharing her faith for almost 50 years and says that she can't stop talking about the goodness of God!

We already have our train tickets, and our lodging is reserved. We are fundraising for part of the lodging, as well as food and refreshments, coffee and water, and bus fare getting around DC. Won't you partner with us? Jesus said, " The harvest is great, but the laborers are few; therefore, pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into the harvest." ( Matt. 9:35-38)