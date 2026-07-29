Freedom Feet Fundraiser

Purchase as many $25 raffle tickets as you would like for a chance to win our Alabama themed raffle basket! This $300 value basket is full of products made by small businesses in Alabama that everyone can enjoy! The money earned form the raffle basket will go to sending foot care kits to our overseas soldiers! Not only will it touch the soles of their feet, but more importantly, it will touch lift their soul and spirit to know that they are thought of and appreciated! Help us send 250 kits to 250 soldiers for America's 250th Birthday!