Freedom Care Ministries Int. - Uganda

ORGANIZATION INFORMATION
Organization Name: Freedom Care Ministries International (FCMI)
Legal Status: Company Limited by Guarantee, duly registered by the Government of Uganda
Type of Organization: Faith-Based Nonprofit Organization
Country of Operation: Uganda
Years of Operation: 12 Years
Head Office: Ndejje, Wakiso District, Uganda
Areas of Operation:
About Freedom Care Ministries International
Freedom Care Ministries International (FCMI) is a Ugandan faith-based nonprofit organization that has faithfully served communities for over twelve years. Registered as a Company Limited by Guarantee, the ministry exists to transform lives through the Gospel of Jesus Christ while responding to the practical needs of vulnerable children, youth, women, and families.
Our work is built on the conviction that spiritual transformation and humanitarian action go hand in hand. Through education, discipleship, health, food security, vocational training, and community outreach, we empower individuals to live purposeful, productive, and God-centered lives.
Over the years, FCMI has become a trusted ministry that reaches thousands of people annually through programs that restore hope, strengthen families, nurture children, and build resilient communities.
Our Mission
Touching Souls, Changing Lives through the Word of God and Humanitarian Interventions.
Our Vision
“Setting captives free by the truth of the bible”
A transformed society where children, youth, women, and families experience spiritual growth, access quality education, enjoy improved livelihoods, and live with dignity through the love and power of Christ.
Our Core Values
What We Do
Freedom Care Ministries International implements integrated faith and community development programs that address both spiritual and socio-economic needs.
Our work is organized under five major program areas.
1. Education and Child Development Program
Education remains one of the ministry's strongest pillars because we believe every child deserves an opportunity to learn, dream, and reach their God-given potential.
Career Guidance and School Mentorship
Every year, our ministry reaches more than 2,000 school-going children through mentorship sessions conducted in schools across Uganda. These sessions equip learners with:
Our mentorship inspires children to make informed educational and career choices while nurturing responsible future leaders.
Early Childhood Development (ECD)
Recognizing that learning begins during the earliest years of life, Freedom Care Ministries International operates an Early Childhood Development programme that prepares young children for successful entry into formal education.
Currently, over 1,000 children in the Central and Busoga regions benefit from age-appropriate learning, cognitive stimulation, social development, and foundational literacy and numeracy skills.
Educational Support
Education should never be interrupted because of poverty.
To reduce school dropout rates, the ministry supports vulnerable children by providing:
Today, more than 500 children receive educational support through this programme.
Digital Literacy
As technology continues to shape the future, FCMI equips children and youth with basic computer knowledge and digital skills that prepare them for education, employment, and entrepreneurship in the digital world
2. Faith Ministry
At the heart of Freedom Care Ministries International is the proclamation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
The ministry believes that lasting transformation begins with transformed hearts.
Through worship services, Bible teaching, discipleship, counselling, prayer, evangelism, and leadership development, FCMI nurtures believers while raising servant leaders for God's Kingdom.
The ministry currently operates four churches:
These churches serve as centres of worship, spiritual growth, community support, and outreach.
3. Community Outreaches and Camps
Community outreach remains one of the ministry's most impactful approaches for building relationships, promoting unity, and strengthening social cohesion.
Children and Youth Camps
Every year, the ministry organizes two major camps:
These camps bring together children and young people from different communities to participate in:
The camps create safe spaces where young people grow spiritually, emotionally, and socially.
Medical and Health Camps
FCMI also organizes communiOur Impact
Over the past twelve years, Freedom Care Ministries International has positively impacted thousands of lives.
Annual Reach
Challenges
Despite the ministry's growth and impact, several challenges continue to limit its ability to reach more people.
The increasing demand for humanitarian and ministry services has outpaced available funding, affecting programme expansion and service delivery.
Many young people seek admission into the vocational training programme, but limited equipment including sewing machines, salon tools, and training materials restricts enrolment.
Every day, families approach the ministry seeking assistance with school fees and scholastic materials. Unfortunately, available resources only allow a small proportion of these children to receive support.
The ministry requires additional farmland to expand food production and meet the growing needs of vulnerable households.
Our Future Plans
Freedom Care Ministries International remains committed to expanding its impact and reaching more vulnerable communities.
Our strategic priorities include:
Increase the number of children supported in primary and secondary education by 80% through:
Expanding Vocational Training
Establish additional vocational training centres across different regions to provide greater access to marketable skills for unemployed youth.
Establishing a Children's Recreational Centre
Develop a safe recreational and learning centre where children can:
We believe that play is essential to every child's healthy growth and development.
Expanding Agricultural Production
Acquire additional farmland to increase food production, improve programme sustainability, and support a greater number of vulnerable households while reducing child malnutrition.
Why Partner With Freedom Care Ministries International?
Freedom Care Ministries International combines faith, compassion, and practical community development to create lasting impact. Our integrated approach addresses both spiritual and socio-economic needs, ensuring that individuals and families experience holistic transformation.
By partnering with FCMI, donors, churches, development agencies, corporate organizations, and well-wishers become part of a mission that restores hope, empowers communities, and changes lives through the love of Christ.
Together, we can build stronger families, educate vulnerable children, empower young people with life-changing skills, improve food security, and share the Gospel with communities across Uganda.
Our Commitment
For over twelve years, Freedom Care Ministries International has remained committed to serving God by serving people. We believe that every child deserves hope, every young person deserves opportunity, every family deserves dignity, and every community deserves the chance to flourish.
Touching Souls, Changing Lives through the Word of God and Humanitarian Interventions.
Having collaborated with several national and international organizations dedicated to child protection and community development and served as an advocate with A Uganda Without Orphans (AUWO) & has worked with CRANE (Child Rights Advocacy Network) since 2018, promoting the rights & well-being of vulnerable children across Uganda.
His ministry has also extended internationally. In 2015, 2016, and 2019, he represented Freedom Care Ministries at conferences organized by the Christian Alliance for Orphans (CAFO) in Tennessee, Dallas, and Florida, USA, where he shared the realities facing orphans and widows in Africa while building partnerships for sustainable ministry.
Today, Pastor Jackson continues to provide visionary leadership to Freedom Care Ministries International, combining biblical teaching with practical humanitarian initiatives that serve children, families, churches, and vulnerable communities throughout Uganda. His life is marked by unwavering faith, servant leadership, compassion, and a deep commitment to advancing God's Kingdom.
P.o Box 30271 clock tower kampala ,uganda
Ndejje ,Mirimu Zone
Tel:+256756041827,+256772909194
Email:fchurch32@gmail.com
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
Fundraiser created byStrong Advocacy Group Inc.
Fundraiser funds will be received by United Strong Christian Fellowship
Fundraiser created byStrong Advocacy Group Inc.
Fundraiser funds will be received by United Strong Christian Fellowship
ORGANIZATION INFORMATION
Organization Name: Freedom Care Ministries International (FCMI)
Legal Status: Company Limited by Guarantee, duly registered by the Government of Uganda
Type of Organization: Faith-Based Nonprofit Organization
Country of Operation: Uganda
Years of Operation: 12 Years
Head Office: Ndejje, Wakiso District, Uganda
Areas of Operation:
About Freedom Care Ministries International
Freedom Care Ministries International (FCMI) is a Ugandan faith-based nonprofit organization that has faithfully served communities for over twelve years. Registered as a Company Limited by Guarantee, the ministry exists to transform lives through the Gospel of Jesus Christ while responding to the practical needs of vulnerable children, youth, women, and families.
Our work is built on the conviction that spiritual transformation and humanitarian action go hand in hand. Through education, discipleship, health, food security, vocational training, and community outreach, we empower individuals to live purposeful, productive, and God-centered lives.
Over the years, FCMI has become a trusted ministry that reaches thousands of people annually through programs that restore hope, strengthen families, nurture children, and build resilient communities.
Our Mission
Touching Souls, Changing Lives through the Word of God and Humanitarian Interventions.
Our Vision
“Setting captives free by the truth of the bible”
A transformed society where children, youth, women, and families experience spiritual growth, access quality education, enjoy improved livelihoods, and live with dignity through the love and power of Christ.
Our Core Values
What We Do
Freedom Care Ministries International implements integrated faith and community development programs that address both spiritual and socio-economic needs.
Our work is organized under five major program areas.
1. Education and Child Development Program
Education remains one of the ministry's strongest pillars because we believe every child deserves an opportunity to learn, dream, and reach their God-given potential.
Career Guidance and School Mentorship
Every year, our ministry reaches more than 2,000 school-going children through mentorship sessions conducted in schools across Uganda. These sessions equip learners with:
Our mentorship inspires children to make informed educational and career choices while nurturing responsible future leaders.
Early Childhood Development (ECD)
Recognizing that learning begins during the earliest years of life, Freedom Care Ministries International operates an Early Childhood Development programme that prepares young children for successful entry into formal education.
Currently, over 1,000 children in the Central and Busoga regions benefit from age-appropriate learning, cognitive stimulation, social development, and foundational literacy and numeracy skills.
Educational Support
Education should never be interrupted because of poverty.
To reduce school dropout rates, the ministry supports vulnerable children by providing:
Today, more than 500 children receive educational support through this programme.
Digital Literacy
As technology continues to shape the future, FCMI equips children and youth with basic computer knowledge and digital skills that prepare them for education, employment, and entrepreneurship in the digital world
2. Faith Ministry
At the heart of Freedom Care Ministries International is the proclamation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
The ministry believes that lasting transformation begins with transformed hearts.
Through worship services, Bible teaching, discipleship, counselling, prayer, evangelism, and leadership development, FCMI nurtures believers while raising servant leaders for God's Kingdom.
The ministry currently operates four churches:
These churches serve as centres of worship, spiritual growth, community support, and outreach.
3. Community Outreaches and Camps
Community outreach remains one of the ministry's most impactful approaches for building relationships, promoting unity, and strengthening social cohesion.
Children and Youth Camps
Every year, the ministry organizes two major camps:
These camps bring together children and young people from different communities to participate in:
The camps create safe spaces where young people grow spiritually, emotionally, and socially.
Medical and Health Camps
FCMI also organizes communiOur Impact
Over the past twelve years, Freedom Care Ministries International has positively impacted thousands of lives.
Annual Reach
Challenges
Despite the ministry's growth and impact, several challenges continue to limit its ability to reach more people.
The increasing demand for humanitarian and ministry services has outpaced available funding, affecting programme expansion and service delivery.
Many young people seek admission into the vocational training programme, but limited equipment including sewing machines, salon tools, and training materials restricts enrolment.
Every day, families approach the ministry seeking assistance with school fees and scholastic materials. Unfortunately, available resources only allow a small proportion of these children to receive support.
The ministry requires additional farmland to expand food production and meet the growing needs of vulnerable households.
Our Future Plans
Freedom Care Ministries International remains committed to expanding its impact and reaching more vulnerable communities.
Our strategic priorities include:
Increase the number of children supported in primary and secondary education by 80% through:
Expanding Vocational Training
Establish additional vocational training centres across different regions to provide greater access to marketable skills for unemployed youth.
Establishing a Children's Recreational Centre
Develop a safe recreational and learning centre where children can:
We believe that play is essential to every child's healthy growth and development.
Expanding Agricultural Production
Acquire additional farmland to increase food production, improve programme sustainability, and support a greater number of vulnerable households while reducing child malnutrition.
Why Partner With Freedom Care Ministries International?
Freedom Care Ministries International combines faith, compassion, and practical community development to create lasting impact. Our integrated approach addresses both spiritual and socio-economic needs, ensuring that individuals and families experience holistic transformation.
By partnering with FCMI, donors, churches, development agencies, corporate organizations, and well-wishers become part of a mission that restores hope, empowers communities, and changes lives through the love of Christ.
Together, we can build stronger families, educate vulnerable children, empower young people with life-changing skills, improve food security, and share the Gospel with communities across Uganda.
Our Commitment
For over twelve years, Freedom Care Ministries International has remained committed to serving God by serving people. We believe that every child deserves hope, every young person deserves opportunity, every family deserves dignity, and every community deserves the chance to flourish.
Touching Souls, Changing Lives through the Word of God and Humanitarian Interventions.
Having collaborated with several national and international organizations dedicated to child protection and community development and served as an advocate with A Uganda Without Orphans (AUWO) & has worked with CRANE (Child Rights Advocacy Network) since 2018, promoting the rights & well-being of vulnerable children across Uganda.
His ministry has also extended internationally. In 2015, 2016, and 2019, he represented Freedom Care Ministries at conferences organized by the Christian Alliance for Orphans (CAFO) in Tennessee, Dallas, and Florida, USA, where he shared the realities facing orphans and widows in Africa while building partnerships for sustainable ministry.
Today, Pastor Jackson continues to provide visionary leadership to Freedom Care Ministries International, combining biblical teaching with practical humanitarian initiatives that serve children, families, churches, and vulnerable communities throughout Uganda. His life is marked by unwavering faith, servant leadership, compassion, and a deep commitment to advancing God's Kingdom.
P.o Box 30271 clock tower kampala ,uganda
Ndejje ,Mirimu Zone
Tel:+256756041827,+256772909194
Email:fchurch32@gmail.com
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
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