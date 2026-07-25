Freedom Care Ministries Int. - Uganda

ORGANIZATION INFORMATION

Organization Name: Freedom Care Ministries International (FCMI)

Legal Status: Company Limited by Guarantee, duly registered by the Government of Uganda

Type of Organization: Faith-Based Nonprofit Organization

Country of Operation: Uganda

Years of Operation: 12 Years

Head Office: Ndejje, Wakiso District, Uganda

Areas of Operation:

Central Region Busoga Region Kiryandongo District Kayunga District Kyankwanzi District

About Freedom Care Ministries International

Freedom Care Ministries International (FCMI) is a Ugandan faith-based nonprofit organization that has faithfully served communities for over twelve years. Registered as a Company Limited by Guarantee, the ministry exists to transform lives through the Gospel of Jesus Christ while responding to the practical needs of vulnerable children, youth, women, and families.

Our work is built on the conviction that spiritual transformation and humanitarian action go hand in hand. Through education, discipleship, health, food security, vocational training, and community outreach, we empower individuals to live purposeful, productive, and God-centered lives.

Over the years, FCMI has become a trusted ministry that reaches thousands of people annually through programs that restore hope, strengthen families, nurture children, and build resilient communities.

Our Mission

Touching Souls, Changing Lives through the Word of God and Humanitarian Interventions.

Our Vision

“Setting captives free by the truth of the bible”

A transformed society where children, youth, women, and families experience spiritual growth, access quality education, enjoy improved livelihoods, and live with dignity through the love and power of Christ.

Our Core Values

Christ-Centered Service Compassion Integrity Love Accountability Excellence Faith Teamwork Inclusion Community Empowerment

What We Do

Freedom Care Ministries International implements integrated faith and community development programs that address both spiritual and socio-economic needs.

Our work is organized under five major program areas.

1. Education and Child Development Program

Education remains one of the ministry's strongest pillars because we believe every child deserves an opportunity to learn, dream, and reach their God-given potential.

Career Guidance and School Mentorship

Every year, our ministry reaches more than 2,000 school-going children through mentorship sessions conducted in schools across Uganda. These sessions equip learners with:

Career guidance Leadership skills Life skills Christian values Personal development

Our mentorship inspires children to make informed educational and career choices while nurturing responsible future leaders.

Early Childhood Development (ECD)

Recognizing that learning begins during the earliest years of life, Freedom Care Ministries International operates an Early Childhood Development programme that prepares young children for successful entry into formal education.

Currently, over 1,000 children in the Central and Busoga regions benefit from age-appropriate learning, cognitive stimulation, social development, and foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

Educational Support

Education should never be interrupted because of poverty.

To reduce school dropout rates, the ministry supports vulnerable children by providing:

School fees Scholastic materials School uniforms Basic educational necessities

Today, more than 500 children receive educational support through this programme.

Digital Literacy

As technology continues to shape the future, FCMI equips children and youth with basic computer knowledge and digital skills that prepare them for education, employment, and entrepreneurship in the digital world

2. Faith Ministry

At the heart of Freedom Care Ministries International is the proclamation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The ministry believes that lasting transformation begins with transformed hearts.

Through worship services, Bible teaching, discipleship, counselling, prayer, evangelism, and leadership development, FCMI nurtures believers while raising servant leaders for God's Kingdom.

The ministry currently operates four churches:

Headquarters ( Ndejje, Wakiso District) Kiryandongo Kayunga Kyankwanzi

These churches serve as centres of worship, spiritual growth, community support, and outreach.

3. Community Outreaches and Camps

Community outreach remains one of the ministry's most impactful approaches for building relationships, promoting unity, and strengthening social cohesion.





Children and Youth Camps

Every year, the ministry organizes two major camps:

Mid-Year Camp End-of-Year Camp

These camps bring together children and young people from different communities to participate in:

Bible teaching Leadership development Team-building activities Sports Talent development Life skills education Networking and friendship

The camps create safe spaces where young people grow spiritually, emotionally, and socially.

Medical and Health Camps

FCMI also organizes communiOur Impact

Over the past twelve years, Freedom Care Ministries International has positively impacted thousands of lives.

Annual Reach

More than 2,000 children receive school mentorship annually. Over 1,000 children benefit from Early Childhood Development programmes. More than 500 vulnerable children receive educational support. Four churches provide spiritual care and discipleship across Uganda. Two children and youth camps are conducted annually. Community health camps provide healthcare services to vulnerable women and children. Every six months, 30 youth graduate from vocational skills training.

Challenges

Despite the ministry's growth and impact, several challenges continue to limit its ability to reach more people.

Limited Financial Resources

The increasing demand for humanitarian and ministry services has outpaced available funding, affecting programme expansion and service delivery.

Inadequate Vocational Training Equipment

Many young people seek admission into the vocational training programme, but limited equipment including sewing machines, salon tools, and training materials restricts enrolment.

Increasing Demand for Educational Support

Every day, families approach the ministry seeking assistance with school fees and scholastic materials. Unfortunately, available resources only allow a small proportion of these children to receive support.

Limited Agricultural Land

The ministry requires additional farmland to expand food production and meet the growing needs of vulnerable households.





Our Future Plans

Freedom Care Ministries International remains committed to expanding its impact and reaching more vulnerable communities.

Our strategic priorities include:

Expanding Educational Support

Increase the number of children supported in primary and secondary education by 80% through:

School fees sponsorship Scholastic materials School uniforms Essential educational needs

Expanding Vocational Training

Establish additional vocational training centres across different regions to provide greater access to marketable skills for unemployed youth.

Establishing a Children's Recreational Centre

Develop a safe recreational and learning centre where children can:

Play safely Develop socially and emotionally Access educational games Build creativity and teamwork Strengthen cognitive development

We believe that play is essential to every child's healthy growth and development.

Expanding Agricultural Production

Acquire additional farmland to increase food production, improve programme sustainability, and support a greater number of vulnerable households while reducing child malnutrition.

Why Partner With Freedom Care Ministries International?

Freedom Care Ministries International combines faith, compassion, and practical community development to create lasting impact. Our integrated approach addresses both spiritual and socio-economic needs, ensuring that individuals and families experience holistic transformation.

By partnering with FCMI, donors, churches, development agencies, corporate organizations, and well-wishers become part of a mission that restores hope, empowers communities, and changes lives through the love of Christ.

Together, we can build stronger families, educate vulnerable children, empower young people with life-changing skills, improve food security, and share the Gospel with communities across Uganda.

Our Commitment

For over twelve years, Freedom Care Ministries International has remained committed to serving God by serving people. We believe that every child deserves hope, every young person deserves opportunity, every family deserves dignity, and every community deserves the chance to flourish.

Touching Souls, Changing Lives through the Word of God and Humanitarian Interventions.





Having collaborated with several national and international organizations dedicated to child protection and community development and served as an advocate with A Uganda Without Orphans (AUWO) & has worked with CRANE (Child Rights Advocacy Network) since 2018, promoting the rights & well-being of vulnerable children across Uganda.

His ministry has also extended internationally. In 2015, 2016, and 2019, he represented Freedom Care Ministries at conferences organized by the Christian Alliance for Orphans (CAFO) in Tennessee, Dallas, and Florida, USA, where he shared the realities facing orphans and widows in Africa while building partnerships for sustainable ministry.

Today, Pastor Jackson continues to provide visionary leadership to Freedom Care Ministries International, combining biblical teaching with practical humanitarian initiatives that serve children, families, churches, and vulnerable communities throughout Uganda. His life is marked by unwavering faith, servant leadership, compassion, and a deep commitment to advancing God's Kingdom.

P.o Box 30271 clock tower kampala ,uganda

Ndejje ,Mirimu Zone

Tel:+256756041827,+256772909194

Email:fchurch32@gmail.com



