Save My Free Doctor Dot Com

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $1,267
Campaign funds will be received by MyFreeDoctor.com
We have delivered Free Doctor Visits to America since 2020. All we have asked is for patients or friends to donate $ to us to allow us to keep delivering free doctor visits to America. For some reason people stopped donating and now we have no money to keep going. So hopefully some of you will please donate some $$$ so we can keep our doctors busy delivering free doctor visits to America❤️🇺🇸 thank you,
Ben Marble, M.D.
Thank you for all you do for us!
🙏
God bless all the Health Care Providers that participate in helping and saving lives. I pray a 100 fold return into your lives, your family, your finances and your businesses. In Jesus Name I pray. Amen.
My Free Doctors saved thousands of people by visits but also through helping others find local resources. I appreciate Dr Marbles vision and determination to help the helpless.
