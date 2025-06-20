Save My Free Doctor Dot Com

We have delivered Free Doctor Visits to America since 2020. All we have asked is for patients or friends to donate $ to us to allow us to keep delivering free doctor visits to America. For some reason people stopped donating and now we have no money to keep going. So hopefully some of you will please donate some $$$ so we can keep our doctors busy delivering free doctor visits to America❤️🇺🇸 thank you,

Ben Marble, M.D.