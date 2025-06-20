Save My Free Doctor Dot Com

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $1,267

Campaign created by Benjamin Marble

Campaign funds will be received by MyFreeDoctor.com

Save My Free Doctor Dot Com

We have delivered Free Doctor Visits to America since 2020. All we have asked is for patients or friends to donate $ to us to allow us to keep delivering free doctor visits to America. For some reason people stopped donating and now we have no money to keep going. So hopefully some of you will please donate some $$$ so we can keep our doctors busy delivering free doctor visits to America❤️🇺🇸 thank you,

Ben Marble, M.D.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

Thank you for all you do for us!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Arlana
$ 500.00 USD
25 days ago

🙏

Nelda Rose
$ 500.00 USD
26 days ago

God bless all the Health Care Providers that participate in helping and saving lives. I pray a 100 fold return into your lives, your family, your finances and your businesses. In Jesus Name I pray. Amen.

Zombiemommy
$ 237.00 USD
26 days ago

My Free Doctors saved thousands of people by visits but also through helping others find local resources. I appreciate Dr Marbles vision and determination to help the helpless.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo