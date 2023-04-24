Supporting the Hoover

Raised:
USD $65,272
Campaign funds will be received by Erica Hoover
Matt Hoover is a has been unjustly locked up for his First Amendment rights. He is looking at 45 years in prison and have been ripped away from his wife and two kids. We are trying to support his family while he fights for his freedom. Anything will help his family.
This will also help with Matt's legal fees.
God bless you Erica and Matt. Let us know how you are doing and if you need more.
Every 2A supporter should be giving to the Hoover family. This is an outrage.
For Matt and his wife and daughters! We are senior citizens on a fixed income, but this is TOO IMPORTANT!!!! WE WISH NO HARM TO ANYONE!
God Bless
