Campaign Image

Supporting the Hoover

Raised:

 USD $65,272

Campaign created by John Crump

Campaign funds will be received by Erica Hoover

Supporting the Hoover

Matt Hoover is a has been unjustly locked up for his First Amendment rights.  He is looking at 45 years in prison and have been ripped away from his wife and two kids. We are trying to support his family while he fights for his freedom.  Anything will help his family. 

This will also help with Matt's legal fees.

Recent Donations
Show:
Booge Nautilus
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 49.00 USD
11 days ago

JT
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

Andrew Beirne
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Robert Fitch
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

God bless you Erica and Matt. Let us know how you are doing and if you need more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Every 2A supporter should be giving to the Hoover family. This is an outrage.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
25 days ago

Joseph Stazewski
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

For Matt and his wife and daughters! We are senior citizens on a fixed income, but this is TOO IMPORTANT!!!! WE WISH NO HARM TO ANYONE!

Booge Nautilus
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 49.00 USD
1 month ago

JT
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless

Robert Fitch
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Erica and Matt. Let us know how you are doing and if you need more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo