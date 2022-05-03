FREE COFFEE

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $33,035
Campaign funds will be received by Brady Hall
a campaign for legal fees and damages
Thank You & GOD Bless You !
Thank you for standing up for freedom & the fighting against the stolen election by the Democraps.
TRUTH.JUSTICE AND FREEDOM! DOMINUS VOBISCUM
God Will Give U.S. Justice. Thank you Jesus. Eternally Grateful.
God Bless You
GOD BE WITH YOU.
Godspeed. Never give up.
Praying brother!!
Stay strong and stand firm. The God of Truth is with you. Patriots are with you, and we are many. My prayers are with you and your family. Justice is coming soon. Do not lose heart. Your sacrifice is not unnoticed.
God speed the day when you will be freed from this unjustice.
Luke is a man of integrity and stands for truth! God has a great plan for Luke as he continues to walk alongside Him amidst such difficult circumstances. God speed friend!
the meek WILL inherit the earth...eventually.
I so regret the awful imprisonment that you & all endure arrested on Jan. 6. You have said it so well; the truth of the reality of that day- - - this was a planned attack on people who love this country and support the values espoused. I am your sister in Christ Jesus!! You represented Christ just as He wished for u to do on that day!! Praise GOD!b THANK YOU VERY MUCH!! l
100% outstanding young man and Patriot. Prosecute the criminals not the Patriots.
I hope President Trump will do the right thing and have a real investigation into the violence on January 6 and clear all the patriots there using their first amendment rights. Thank you for trying to protect that poor woman being beaten.
May 17th, 2022
Please read the latest Epoch Times story that cites Luke's actions January 6th surrounding the death of Roseanne Boyland. There is also a video (he's in brown pants, cowboy hat and camo jacket). Please pray with us that more truth and justice will come in Ms. Boyland's death. Thank you! --> Click Here.
