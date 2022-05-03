FREE COFFEE

Campaign Image

On January 6, 2021, my close friend Luke Coffee attempted to peacefully place himself in-between Capitol Police and rioters on the steps of the Capitol to stop the fighting. Luke is a man of God, a peacemaker, and a patriot. He never struck anyone and never entered the Capitol.  Instead, Luke pleaded with the crowd by raising his hands and yelling that all "STOP AND PRAY" many times over.  He also led prayer during the chaos with people around him. 

There is video footage documenting exactly what took place that afternoon and it's linked at the bottom of the page. You can clearly see Luke's actions, and his close proximity to Roseanne Boyland, who died tragically that day. The whole incident took place very quickly, and he left the Capitol soon after getting back on a bullhorn telling people to go home.  At no point in time did Luke harm anyone or intend to do so. Luke’s only intent on that now infamous day was to help stop the violence through peaceful intervention. Since then his world has been turned upside down.
 
In the weeks following January 6, Luke was initially told by the FBI that he was not a suspect, and that "it appeared he was attempting to deescalate the situation."  For several weeks, Luke freely answered any questions he was asked. Then, with little warning, Luke was arrested and charged with seven felonies of which categorize him as a "domestic terrorist". He spent 45 days in a Texas prison, and has since been on home detention for over a year. Luke is awaiting a trial where he could be sentenced to federal prison for several years, if not decades. 
 
This very minute, Luke is wearing an ankle monitor. He has restricted hours, which has severely impacted his work. The political persecution makes me sick.  Luke's business and livelihood have been lost.  His reputation and good name was slandered by the lies and misrepresentation of the media.  The stress of his pending trial and legal fees is taking its toll.  This is a great injustice toward a man I know very well.  Luke has a huge, loving, caring, and peace seeking heart. He has no prior criminal record.  He is a man of God, loves his family, his country, and these characteristics were on full display on January 6, 2021.  

Our own Department of Justice filing bogus, trumped-up charges against Luke and other patriots for peacefully expressing their political beliefs, is something that must not stand.  He is currently being represented by a court appointed public defender who has encouraged him to consider an unjust plea deal. 

FREE COFFEE is a campaign to help raise the funds to provide Luke Coffee with an experienced, zealous defense team committed to defending Luke and protecting our Constitutional right to peacefully protest the government.  

Join me in donating to this campaign to help cover Luke's legal fees and other expenses brought on by this injustice. Also, please share this with other like-minded patriots. Thank you so much for your time, prayers and support for this campaign.

May God bless you, and may God heal our land.

~ Brady

