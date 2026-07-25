Stand by Innocence Fund Fair Defense

🌟 Dear Family, Friends & Kindred Spirits,🌟

‼️UPDATE‼️





🚨 We have an update that means so much to Cedric and everyone who loves him. Because of the kindness, generosity,prayers, donations, shares, and unwavering support from this community, Cedric’s private counsel was able to file a motion with the court—and Judge Huggins has granted a Stand Your Ground hearing. 🙏 This is not just a legal step. It is hope. It is movement. It is a chance for the truth to finally be heard.

The hearing is scheduled for August 20th, when evidence will be presented to show that Cedric acted in self-defense to protect himself and others. This September will mark two years that Cedric has been held at Limestone County Jail. Two years away from his family. Two years of waiting, hoping, and fighting for justice. 💔 Our prayer is that on August 20th, the judge grantsimmunity and Cedric comes home before that heartbreakingmilestone arrives. Because of you, Cedric’s case has made more progress in the past four months than it did during the entire time he was represented by public defenders. Please keep sharing Bug’s case, keep speaking his name, keep donating if you’re able, and keep standing with Cedric. ✊ Your support is helping carry this fight forward, and we are so deeply grateful.❤️

#freebug #justice





First and foremost, I want to say how much we appreciate everyone supporting and fighting for Bug! We have a court date coming up next week. We are so hopeful that this day in court will bring good news. This will be the first court appearance with our new attorneys! We are so anxious and nervous, but mostly just excited to see some changes happening in Cedric’s (Bug’s) case. Pease, if you can help, even if it’s just $1.00 all funds go directly to the attorneys LLC business account. All funds are for the sole purpose of paying the legal fees. NOTHING more! Also, I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped in any way. We couldn’t have made it this far without all of you. We wouldn’t even have the new attorneys without all of you. I will never be able to put into words how much you all mean to me and my family. Thank y’all so, so very much! Read below to learn more. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻





I have pinned story time and update videos on my (Bug’s Mom) tiktok. I will leave my tiktok name below if you would like to jump down that rabbit hole. 🩵🩵🩵





”Life with Casey”

@caseyleigh2020





I'm reaching out with a heavy heart today. My son is facing wrongful charges, and it’s breaking our hearts to see him go through this alone. At just 17 years old, he has been given a very harsh charge. He is innocent of the charge. But here’s the thing: fighting back against this charge needs more than just love; it requires skilled legal guidance that can navigate a complex judicial maze.

The court appointed lawyers? They were not offering much hope or progress—no communication and no tangible steps forward in his defense process. It’s heartbreaking to feel helpless, watching him battle this alone without the support of dedicated advocates by his side. And let me tell you, those courtroom battles are expensive! The legal fees for a wrongful charge case can be staggering, and we're struggling to keep up with them on our own.

But here’s where YOU come in. We need your help more than ever. Your support could mean the difference between feeling hopeless and having genuine hope that justice will prevail. This legal fight is not only about clearing my son’s name but also ensuring he gets a fair shot at his future, free from this wrongful accusation’s shadow.

Every dollar counts—no amount is too small when it comes to fighting for someone you love dearly. Your donation could help secure the best lawyers possible who can fight effectively and passionately on my son's behalf. We need all hands on deck during these trying times; your contribution could be that crucial hand holding us up, standing firm against this adversity together.

Remember, every action counts—whether it’s sharing his story or donating to help cover legal costs. Every bit of support brings us closer to justice for my son and strengthens the belief in goodness even amidst chaos. 💪✨

We believe in him, we believe in fairness, and now, with your help, we can ensure that he has every opportunity to stand up against this wrongful charge and reclaim his life’s innocence. Your support gives us all a chance to be part of something bigger than ourselves—to uphold justice for one another amidst challenges.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for considering supporting us in these trying times. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a significant difference towards turning this heartache into hope and healing. ❤️🙏

To donate or share his story further: country = US | currency = USD | goal amount = $40,000.00 | category = family

Every penny donated goes directly to the attorney's.

Thank y 'all so much!

mothers tiktok (with a story time and many updates) Life with Casey (@caseyleigh2020)