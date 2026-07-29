💜 MEGA FAMILY FUNDRAISER 💜





There are moments when our MEGA family comes together—not just for gymnastics, but for something far greater.





Right now, one of our own needs us.





Stephen, this incredible dad—husband to MEGA coach Jennifer and proud father of four MEGA gymnasts—has always been the quiet strength behind his family. As the sole provider, he has worked tirelessly to support his girls, cheer them on, and make sacrifices so they could chase their dreams in the gym.





Recently, life took an unexpected and difficult turn.





He was diagnosed with cancer that has metastasized to his spine. Since then, he has undergone two major surgeries, including a spinal fusion, and is now in the midst of ongoing chemotherapy treatments.





He has been unable to work since February, and while the hope is to receive doctor approval to return in July, the road ahead is still uncertain.





Through it all, this family has shown incredible faith, strength, and resilience—but they should not have to walk this journey alone.





💜 This is where WE step in.

Our MEGA family has always been about more than gymnastics. It’s about love, support, and lifting each other up when it matters most.





We are asking for your prayers, your support, and if you are able, a financial contribution to help ease the burden during this time—covering medical expenses, daily needs, and giving this family the space to focus on healing.





Every donation, every prayer, every share matters.





Let’s rally around this family the way only MEGA can.





💜 Together, we are stronger. 💜



