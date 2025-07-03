Support Ayla King during their RICO trial!

Ayla King is the first member of the Stop Cop City 61 to take their RICO charges to trial. They are facing 5 to 20 years in prison if convicted. Ayla is a working class kid who grew up in Worcester and got involved in mutual aid and activist projects at 17, while still in vocational school. Ayla was arrested at age 19 at a music festival and held without bail for over 21 days. During this time, they lost their apprenticeship as a machinist, and their open felony charge has made finding work very difficult. Since their arrest, they have been consistent and public in proclaiming their innocence and working to move the trial forward. They applied to exercise their right to a speedy trial shortly after their arrest, which the Georgia court system made a mockery of by holding their case up in red tape for another two and a half years. Throughout this process, they have said that they will not take any plea deal and moved to expedite their case "because I am innocent". Now is finally in the moment where their bravery can pay off, but Ayla needs our support during this difficult time.





Ayla has borne and is bearing substantial costs during their legal fight over the last 2.5 years. Being on trial for a major felony is essentially a full time unpaid job. They will be required to go to court all day every weekday, likely for over a month. They will need to buy "professional" court clothes, gas, snacks, and everyday necessities. Due to the generosity of many local folks, their housing and some food needs will be taken care of. They are relying on their community and supporters around the world to fill in the gaps. This money will be critical to ensuring their physical and mental well being so that Ayla can take an active role in their own defense in both the legal and political arenas. They are committed to keeping their personal expenses within reason, and any excess money at the end of the trial will either be rolled into their support fund if they are found guilty or passed on to other political defendants if they are found not guilty.