Supporting J6 Prisoner Journalist Dominic Box

Dominic Box is a courageous journalist and content creator based out of Savannah, Georgia, who has never been afraid to go after his story from exposing local corruption, child trafficking, big tech censorship and culture war, and more. He routinely covered both domestic and international issues, even traveling to Juarez, Mexico, with a Vice news reporter to showcase the reality of the situation at America's southern border. His work has been featured on HBO, Fox News, Infowars, PBS, and elsewhere. Earning a degree in international relations from the University of Arkansas and maintaining a press pass from the Trump campaign, Dominic has interviewed or worked directly with political and social figures from all walks of life, including Donald Trump Jr., Lil Baby, President George Bush, sex trafficking survivors, Governor Brian Kemp, SpecOps vets, Ron Paul, Sarah Palin, Lil Durk, Mike Lindell and more.



After witnessing the election irregularities in 2020, he felt obligated to be in Washington, DC and on January 6th documented the events of the Capitol with nearly every second live streamed on social media. At no time did he engage in violence, vandalism, or property damage of any kind. For this, he was labeled a domestic terrorist, traumatized, and had his entire life turned upside down.

Less than 24 hours after returning to Georgia, he was terminated from his job and offered no explanation, despite being granted permission to attend the events of that day and following all policies related to a trip of that kind. The savagery of character assassination attempts from cancel culture activists and media outlets nationwide began immediately.



Only days later, Dominic was involved in two serious accidents, just 72 hours apart, and spent the next several weeks fighting for his life in the ICU at a local hospital. The majority of his ribs were broken. He suffered a collapsed lung, broke his back and required reconstructive surgery on his shoulder, along with months of intense physical therapy. While lying in a hospital bed, unable to walk and barely able to communicate, FBI agents began interviewing his former employer and associates, eventually obtaining access to his recordings from the Capitol.



Upon release from the hospital in February, he obliged any and every request made of him, despite losing his job, home, and life as he knew it, the FBI agents would call to check in on him almost every week until he learned in the summer of 2023 that the DOJ was looking to charge him with multiple felonies, although initially being charged only with misdemeanors. He's currently at a crossroads, deciding whether to take his case into an unwinnable political show trial and face 20 years or more in prison if he loses or accept the plea offer for two plus years of incarceration. A felony conviction and losing the right to defend his family with the protections guaranteed by the Second Amendment, along with sacrificing his ability to ever appeal the conviction or ever vote again.



His appointed attorney has been AWOL and cannot give him any straight answers, nor has Dominic ever been provided with the discovery evidence materials related to the charges against him, which are vital to an active participation in his defense. Before being transferred to the DC Department of Corrections. Dominic was moved around the country, spending time at various facilities in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and with no conduct violations whatsoever, was even forced into a solitary housing unit for 13 days somewhere in Virginia without access to phone calls, contact with family, any mail or legal materials, and did not have his clothes changed or cell door opened even ONCE until being roused for transport again in the middle of the night.



At present, he feels stuck in a nightmarish holding pattern with no end in sight, but remains hopeful in God, truth, and the American people. Dominic greatly appreciates any communication, prayers, or support from the outside world and personally responds to everyone willing to reach out to him with letters, poems, drawings, and stories from inside the DC Gulag. Your generous donations will be used to maintain him while he is incarcerated, assist in helping his family with legal fees, prevent him from losing his automobile and other personal belongings, assist with mounting personal debts and fees incurred while awaiting resolution of these matters, and to help provide stability upon his eventual return to life on the outside, once this unimaginable chapter in American history is concluded.



You can write to Dominic Box directly at:

Dominic Box #387287

DC Central Detention Facility CTF

1901 D St. NE

Washington, D.C. 20003



*Please note, any books must be paperback and have to be sent from Amazon or the publisher directly.



You may also message him directly on the "Getting Out" app (gtl.net) Dominic Box #387272



See his work on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ChathamFreePress or Facebook: https://facebook.com/ChathamFreePress



