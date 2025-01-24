Supporting J6 Prisoner Journalist Dominic Box

Raised:
USD $12,537
Thank you for your dedication to the documentation of Truth. Without that all evils would fall upon us.
Congratulations on your pardon and finally, your release!! Many of us out here are willing to stand beside you to defend our great nation. God bless you, Dom
Stay strong!! With love and prayers from other Patriots in NW Georgia!
God keep you well as you begin again.
Freeeeedom!!! We are over the moon tonight Dominic, o v e r the MOON! Such a weight has been lifted! We love you & can’t wait to see what’s in store for you next. Will be in touch!!
Prayers for a wonderful future, filled with The Lords peace.
YOU HAVE HAD ME IN TEARS . I PRAISE GOD HIS TIMING IS HIS TO HONOR.TY FOR ALL THAT HAVE HELPED FINANCIALLY AND FOR SHERRI AND OTHERS THAT HAVE MADE THIS HAPPEN.
well, here we still are. Can't send you flowers or commissary coz they move you too much! But I can send this to let you know that I was here and I care! And I'm so 'unhappy'...
Praying for you and the other J6 persecuted daily. May God protect and defend you. May He restore what the locusts have eaten. Our God is able to do more than we can ask or imagine.
Dom, my heart is breaking thinking of what you've been thru the past 2 weeks! Can't write you, send commissary.... I don't understand but WE know God was and still is in control. Praying, calling and 'X'ing'.
Due to slow release Dominic was raped this is tragic and was avoidable this young man did not deserve any of this and is still being held in Tallahassee federal penitentiary and is eligible for bail for a DUI State charge but they are not transferring him this is horrendous and an abuse of our laws and his constitutional right to freedom.
Praying for you Dominic!! Keep the faith. This must end soon! My heart hurts for all you’ve been thru! I pray for justice!
Oh Dominic I am heartbroken that our government won't honor the parole you were given on 1-20. Ten days you've been moved around. Diesel therapy is torture. I'm so very sorry and praying it is over SOON HERO
Nightmare over you are free & courageous
Praying for you, GODSpeed!
Holding you in prayer!
Stay strong Dominic we love and support you in California. Miss hearing your voice at FC.
Praying for your release from this injustice, Dominic! Stay strong.
Dominic, thank you so much for standing for this nation! We’re sorry for what you went through. We really appreciate for what you’ve done and we can’t thank you enough. God bless!
February 17th, 2025
Things are so hectic and Dom's phone hasn't stopped ringing off the hook! So much to talk about, but tonight at 7:30pm Eastern Time, Dom will be live on the Veterans for America First - Veterans for Trump (https://x.com/VFAFWarroom)
Direct link to add to your calendar here: https://x.com/domfreepress/status/1891508372094001166?s=46
And follow Dom at @DomFreePress on X!
God bless you all!
February 6th, 2025
Hi all, Dominic is still stuck in Tallahassee and his lawyer in Florida has been sitting on his hands. (He was supposed to have this taken care of months ago). All he has to do is contact the prosecutor in Duval County and request they drop the hold on Dom and allow him to self report for the misdemeanor and save everyone the trouble. If anyone has an introduction for an attorney that is willing to help without asking for a large retainer we’d greatly appreciate it!
please let me know at:
schaumby@gmail.com
God bless!
February 4th, 2025
I was finally able to speak with Dom today and he wanted me to relay how grateful he is for everyone's continued support. He is currently still in Federal BOP custody for some reason - he has a misdemeanor in Duval county which he can immediately bond out of, but they want to make his life hard for being a major voice against the tyranny. They're going to force him to wear an ankle monitor at the personal cost of $200/week for a misdemeanor. Aside from moving him around the country, they've repeatedly denied him phone access, basic toiletries, (he had to use back channels to finally get some toothpaste), socks or clean underwear. They've thrown him in solitary confinement, and when he's in his cell, he's housed with a transgender pervert. Not to mention he's being held with many MS-13 gang members who are - for obvious reasons - anti Trump.
Please pass on this link and contribute whatever you can to help Dom restart his life after this Orwellian communist regime is finally stripped of its power.
Thank you and God Bless You and the United States of America!
MAGA
January 24th, 2025
Dominic and 5 other J6 political prisoners were thrown in a cell late last night (4am Thursday) with no access to food, water or bathrooms until 12pm. The men were then loaded onto a bus - still without food or water - with no idea as to where they were being taken. This is the unconstitutional act of "Diesel Therapy" to prevent prisoners their rights of contacting loved ones and lawyers, as well as confiscating their property.
Late tonight, the men arrived in Pike County, Kentucky where the staff was gracious enough to reopen the kitchen and feed them homemade Kentucky Fried Chicken. Despite the kindness of the staff, the men will be forced to sleep on the concrete floor in a room built for 12 but overfilled with 30 other men, before they will be taken in a van tomorrow morning to Grayson Jail in Kentucky.
Please help get the word out!
January 23rd, 2025
J6 Patriot Dominic Box has been incarcerated for 525 days and despite receiving a full pardon from President Trump, remains locked in the D.C. Gulag tonight. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Florida has REFUSED TO SIGN the paperwork necessary to secure his IMMEDIATE RELEASE and we need your help. Your continued prayers and financial support will ensure Dominic retains the necessary and effective legal assistance he needs to GO HOME NOW!
GOD BLESS YOU AND GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!
Jax sheriff's office non-emergency: 904-630-0500
January 14th, 2025
With only one week until President Trump returns, Dominic has boldly been calling for the release and pardon of all January 6th defendants on day one of the new Trump administration. Your donation at this time will go towards Dominic's departure from D.C. and his safe and stable return to life in Savannah, Georgia. Please continue praying for and supporting the release of this courageous J6 journalist.
God bless you all and thank you so much for your support!
-Eric,
Friends of Free Speech
December 16th, 2024
On Tuesday December 17th, Dominic will spend his second birthday behind bars in the DC Gulag. He was recently made aware of an outstanding misdemeanor situation from the state of Florida that could prevent him from leaving the Gulag without your help. Dominic is urgently seeking to raise the $1,500 necessary to clear that bond and secure freedom with Trump's pardon on January 20th along with the rest of his J-6 brothers and sisters.
Please donate what you can to help ease this patriot's final struggle for the freedom he so desperately deserves and let him start to rebuild his life.
God bless you all!
December 10th, 2024
Watch the video on Deb4Freedom's YouTube channel here:
https://youtu.be/fNsGFtlIOGo
November 10th, 2024
Dominic was recently found guilty of all remaining counts related to attending and documenting the events of January 6th. Although Mr. Box was never accused of violence or property damage of any kind, he now faces a potential sentence of more than 13 years in federal prison and thousands of dollars in fines. However, despite being incarcerated for more than 14 months and enduring unimaginable stress and hardship, he remains confident that all wrongs will be made right and that together, we the people, will make America great again.
Please donate now to support Dominic's continuing legal battles and to show you're still standing with a courageous citizen journalist under attack from the fake news media and weaponized elements of our own government.
God bless you all and please be vocal online to help free the J6 political prisoners!
November 6th, 2024
Read here: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/biden-harris-regime-moves-murderers-rapists-j6-wing/
November 6th, 2024
GOD BLESS YOU ALL AND GO TRUMP!
Listen here: https://voca.ro/16EJzA77msKh
October 13th, 2024
He wanted you to hear his voice with this update!
Listen here:
https://vocaroo.com/14A87Zky7bEr
September 9th, 2024
Dominic was recently asked to help coordinate a letter-writing campaign for materials from the January 6th Attendance that will be delivered personally to President Donald J. Trump in Mar-a-Lago. This is his submission.
President Trump, as I sit here in the afterglow of another of our self-run Sunday church services, despite the challenging nature of these circumstances, I find myself reflecting on the many blessings still present in my life. Thanks to the support of so many patriotic Americans, I have been able to order enough food to keep me full and healthy when the jail fails to provide. Because of the many letters and prayers from family and friends around the country, I am constantly reminded that I have not been forgotten, and as a result of your tireless, brave, and selfless efforts, I know without a shadow of doubt that we will Make America Great Again. Though it still feels rather surreal to admit, I am one of the J-6 prisoners currently serving with the longest time behind bars here in the D.C. jail and have the honor of several responsibilities that I take very seriously.
With the assistance of our friends at Freedom Corner, the nightly vigil outside the jail, I help coordinate our weekly visits with supporters, work with the generous help of others on the outside to distribute food and hygiene items to new arrivals and those in need, maintain a voluminous cache of artwork, documents, and memorabilia to both keep our traditions alive and to one day share with the world, and most importantly, work every day to provide encouragement and support to those who need it most.
Given the repeated delays in the furtherance of my case, including the delivering of a verdict or decision on my 1512 obstruction charge (despite the trial taking place nearly three months ago), it is highly likely, if not guaranteed, that I will still be here when you return to the White House in January. Though I am eager to return to my life in Savannah, Georgia, because of the blessings I've described and your day-one commitment to righting the wrongs of this J-6 experience, I am perfectly content with continuing to improve myself and to help those around me right where God has placed me in this moment.
Helping to write this most unique chapter of American history was never my intention, but I now embrace it and feel the obligation to maximize every moment for the betterment of myself, those around me, and our shared future.
Know that your J6 warriors behind bars and our families scattered around these United States pray for your safety and success daily and look forward to the day we are all reunited. With your help, we know that moment is coming in just over four months, and we will continue marching forward with our shoulders back, hearts full, and eyes clear. May God continue to bless you and your family.
Fiat justitia ruat caelum,
Dominic X. Box
#387287
August 21st, 2024
Dom's Letter to President Trump
July 25, 2024
Mr. President,
My name is Dominic Box, and I am one of the J6 prisoners currently being held in the D.C. Gulag, where I have been since the fall of 2023. For nearly nine months, I was one of the only pre-trial detainees with no violent charges as a result of that brisk morning in January, when more than a million patriots joined you in Washington after watching the blatantly fraudulent 2020 election. Like you said at your recent rally in Grand Rapids, “I’m not an extremist. I'm someone who likes common sense,” and as a Republican poll watcher and volunteer with the Trump victory headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, I know the election was stolen. Everyone with common sense knows that. To this day, I remain fully confident and proud of my decision to attend the events of that day, but to show my support for the greatest president in American history, to broadcast the happenings on the ground, and to count myself among those who refuse to accept anything less than a clean and transparent electoral process.
Understandably, that decision has had its share of consequences. I lost my sales and consulting career in the automotive industry, my home and ability to work in Savannah, and most recently, my car. I had my bank account closed and canceled on platforms such as Airbnb and Uber, and then the social media platforms where I had an engaged and growing following for my conservative political commentary where I covered local and international issues, such as human trafficking, and the Biden border crisis. Speaking of the Biden border crisis, several weeks before attending your first J6 rally in Sarasota, the FBI, who initially made contact with me in February of 2021, allowed me to travel to Juarez, Mexico where I shared the shocking effects of an open border and the termination of your remain-in-Mexico policy with my followers.
Though the flautas and street tacos were enjoyable, witnessing the flouting of our immigration laws and the masses of military-aged men around the world, (so many Chinese) heading north into Texas was not enjoyable. In fact, it was infuriating. Despite waiting nearly two years, the corrupt Biden DOJ, of which you are unfortunately also familiar with, eventually decided to charge me with four misdemeanors - and the only plea deal I received was a ridiculously over-broad 20-year felony obstruction of an official proceeding charge. Naturally, I refused their offer, given my belief that the entirety of my actions that day were protected First Amendment activities, and the expectation that the Supreme Court would eventually rule (as they thankfully did), the over-zealous government prosecutors were stretching the balance of that statute to levels never before used to punish political dissidents. The government responded with issuing a superseding indictment condemning me with three felonies, in addition to the four misdemeanors I was initially charged with more than a year earlier. I chose to proceed with a stipulated trial on June 17, and have now been waiting more than 2 months without a verdict. No matter what ultimately happens in the courtroom, my faith in Almighty God has grown exponentially stronger throughout this process, and I know He will continue to guide me on His path, wherever it leads.
Ultimately, the purpose of this letter is not to describe the struggle I've endured, nor the losses I’ve experienced, but rather to share with you what was unquestionably the most electrifying, rallying, and motivating moment any of your J6 warriors have shared in the last 3+ years, watching you triumphantly pump your fists in the air, and urging the American people to FIGHT, FIGHT FIGHT! Just after 6 PM that Saturday, many of us were nearing the halfway point of a 1,000 burpee challenge we committed to in honor of a recently sentenced brother who was instrumental in helping elevate our fitness and personal goals. We were surprised to find the fake news showcasing the rally in a rare, uninterrupted format. And though the sweat was pouring down our faces, all eyes in the day room were glued to what was happening in Butler, Pennsylvania. When the shots rang out, and we saw you take cover behind the podium, there were screams, spontaneous tears, and a collective, “no, no, no!” before a crushing silence fell over the unit as we waited for whatever was to come next. Sir, the ensuing moment seemed like an eternity, while all manner of horrifying thoughts raced through our collective minds without a sound being made, until we witnessed your bold and beautiful fist rise into the air. Mr. President, the eruption of cheers, celebration and praise was unlike anything I had ever experienced in my life.
As a graduate of the University of Arkansas, I've seen touchdowns from Darren McFadden at Razorback Stadium, watched Tim Tebow score in the swamp, and have even survived Death Valley at night in Baton Rouge. None of those moments even come close to matching the energy we felt on July 13th in the Patriot Pod within the D.C. Department of Corrections. You mentioned at the RNC in Milwaukee that you weren't supposed to be there, and you're right; not simply because our mighty God saved you from a of bullets, but because you should have been at the White House finishing your second term. Thank heavens our Lord works in mysterious ways, and I don't have to even attempt to understand why things happen the way they do. President Trump, I hope you know how thankful We The People are that you're still with us, and that the J6 community will do everything we can to help you make America great once again. Know that J6 prisoners have a strong community of support, and we take care of each other as new Patriots join us behind bars.
As you can imagine, this has not been so easy on our families. It would mean the world to me if someone could send my mother one of the “never-surrender” mugshot signs I've recently seen at rallies. She has been a nurse for over 30 years and had temporarily relocated from Missouri to assist my recovery from a nearly fatal car accident I was involved in only weeks after J6, and was right by my side when the FBI came through my door. As a single mother, watching her oldest son go through this process has been extremely her. However, as a result, she has now become one of your biggest advocates, is involved in supporting other J6 families, and knows without question that you are the only leader who can help right the wrongs of the past, bring us prosperously into the future, and to make America Great Again.
Signs and slogans aside, I simply want to say thank you. Thank you for showing me what it means to be strong in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. Thank you for teaching me how to be boldly patriotic and unashamedly proud to be an American. Thank you for all you've given up and endured for people you have never met. Mr. President, thank you for giving me hope that though I may not know what the future holds, that I can be confident in knowing you will never stop fighting for the American people and our ability to live the American dream. May God continue to bless you and your family. And for the record, we now chant Fight! Fight! Fight! after singing the Star-Spangled Banner every night, and once we knew we were going to be alright, we finished those 1,000 burpees.
MAGA,
Dominic X. Box
#387287
Cell #1
July 15th, 2024
Hey everybody, it's Dominic coming to you live here from the D.C. Gulag in cell number one. My voice sounds a little hoarse today because I'm still getting it back after we witnessed the assassination attempt of President Trump. An absolutely horrifying moment that turned into jubilation where every man in this pod screamed for over a minute when we saw that fist go up and knew that President Trump was going to be okay. And that despite their best efforts, he continues to fight on for me, you, and every red-blooded American out there. We're continuing to pray for him in here. We hope that you guys will continue to do that out there. If you can, say some prayers for us. A lot of the men in here are going to sentencing in the next couple of days, and we're excited to watch the RNC coming up in the next couple of days. We saw the news today about J.D. Vance, the Vice Presidential pick, who was a surprise to us all as none of us in here had him picked in our Patriot Pod Poll. If you can believe it, the top two candidates after our informal poll we're actually Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy. But they say J.D. Vance is the future of the Republican Party, and we're excited to see how this thing goes. Trump probably could have nominated a baked potato, and he is still going to crush President Biden. And ultimately, we're excited to see what the next couple of days bring in the RNC. And guys, I'm still waiting on my verdict. I haven't heard anything yet, but I got extremely enthusiastic about the official ruling in the Supreme Court. And guys, any prayers and encouragement that you can send my way, they're always appreciated. Keep up the fight, keep up the faith, and know that we are going to take our country back. God bless you guys, and thanks for everything.
June 15th, 2024
Hey everybody, it's Dominic Box, coming to you live after 69 days in solitary confinement at the D.C. jail, back in the January 6th Patriot pod, back in cell number one, and excited to be back with my J6 Patriot brothers. Wanted to say happy birthday to President Trump and to everybody out there that's been supporting me, praying for me, sending me letters and contributions throughout this entire stay, thank you so much, but I do have a special request. If you could spare a few more prayers, I do have trial this Monday, June 17th, it's all in God's hands, I know it's going to work out exactly the way it's supposed to, and please, if you can, this Saturday at 6 a.m. and again at 9 p.m. on Real America's Voice, I'll be on the Cowboy Logic show, they've got a rerun on Sunday at 4 p.m. and again, right before trial, on Monday at 1 a.m. again, I'll be on the Cowboy Logic show, you can check it out on the Real America's Voice channel on Pluto TV, thank you guys so much for all the support that you've helped me and my family to weather this storm, it's Dominic Box, number 387, 287 in the D.C. jail, number one in their cells, number one in your hearts, I'll talk to you guys soon.
June 8th, 2024
Dom will be calling in to the Real America's Voice "Cowboy Logic" podcast tomorrow (Saturday, June 8) which is listened to by over 1.8M people nationwide. https://americasvoice.news/playlists/show/cowboy-logic/
Also, please pick up your "Persecuted Patriot" gear to help Dom and family continue to cover mounting legal expenses. Thank you all so much. https://shop.basedshirts.co
May 26th, 2024
Dom asked me to pass along a couple recipes he had submitted for the "Condemned USA" J6 cookbook.
NaNa's Spicy Smothered Chops
My grandmother, or “NaNa” to those who knew her, was an incredible woman. The daughter of Polish immigrants, she loved the Lord, survived the Great Depression, earned her doctorate, built nursing programs around the world, never met a stranger, and always dressed like she could just as easily blend in with the crowds of New York Fashion Week as she could under the Friday night lights of my high school football games, which she never missed. She was the person who first convinced me to seriously consider President Trump's America First message and to tune out the nonsense noise from the fake news and anyone who doesn't want the best for me. We shared many incredible meals together at iconic restaurants around the world, including my first experience with veal at Windows on the World at the World Trade Center. But I was most happy and full when she was in the kitchen making one of her highly sought-after home-cooked creations. She passed away on Christmas Day in 2018, surrounded by the family she built. I do my best to keep her memory and the lessons she imparted alive and well. One of those ways is with her recipes. Here's a spicy rendition of her classic and my favorite, Spicy Smothered Chops. Enjoy.
Ingredients:
Pork chops thinly sliced
One large can Campbell's cream of chicken soup
White or brown rice
Lowry seasoning salt - 2 tbsp
Cayenne pepper - 2 tbsp
Applewood smoked bacon - 4 strips
“Slap yo’ Mama” seasoning - 2 tbsp
Steps:
1: Trim the excess fat from around the edges of the pork chops leaving only a thin strip and liberally season both sides with Lowry's and cayenne pepper. Set aside.
2: in a medium-sized skillet on medium heat cook bacon allowing all grease to accumulate when bacon is cooked remove from skillet and set aside do not drain.
3: place pork chops in skillet for 2 to 3 minutes per side only lightly browning before flipping
4: once chops are lightly browned on both sides turn down heat to low-medium, pour a can of cream of chicken soup into skillet add 2 tablespoons of “Slap Yo Mama” seasoning and stir place lid on skillet and allow to simmer for 20 minutes
5: check to make sure chops are cooked through crumble bacon and add to skillet remove from remove skillet from heat
6: serve over rice with a side of something nice
The Prison “Sticky Bricky”
One of the most interesting aspects of this J6 experience is undeniably that all the different places the U.S. Marshals were kind enough to take me on my all-expense-paid road trip to the D.C. gulag. From Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, to Virginia, and eventually our nation's captivating capital, one commonality I found at every facility was someone cooking some variation of the infamous jailhouse casserole. Known by many names like “swole”, “spread”, or “brick”, the only real limits to this meal are the items available and the inmate's creativity. Though often incorporating cheese puffs and hot Cheetos, out of necessity and a likely false belief that it may be somewhat more healthy, I've replaced those ingredients with rice and proudly present the Sticky Bricky.
Ingredients:
One empty, large chip bag.
Brown rice, one handful.
One packet of low-sodium chili ramen.
One packet of low-sodium chicken ramen.
One day-old piece of cornbread.
One packet of hot peanuts.
One hot pickle.
One corn packet.
One packet of sliced jalapenos.
One packet of jalapeno cheese.
One bag of buffalo blue cheese chips.
One turkey sausage.
Steps:
1: Crush ramen packets by aggressively throwing them on the ground over and over until they are nothing more than a bag of loose noodles. Remove seasoning packets and pour noodles into empty chip bag.
2: Crumble day-old cornbread over noodles and add hot peanuts along with ramen seasoning packets. Shake bag until well-mixed.
3. Open hot pickle and pour juice into a bowl. Use broken soap container to dice pickle and turkey sausage. Add to bowl with corn packet undrained.
4. Add cooked rice to chip bag along with sliced jalapenos and shake. Pour bowl mixture into bag and massage until contents are well-mixed. Add enough hot water while continuously massaging bag until all contents are thoroughly moistened and wet. While stirring, make sure things do not become too soupy.
5. Tightly roll bag into thick cylindrical shape and add rubber bands to ensure contents do not spill out. Wrap in thermal blanket and place under mattress for 20 minutes.
6. Remove package from blanket, mattress, oven and slide it into empty dinner tray or large bowl. Drizzle jalapeno cheese on top and add crushed buffalo blue cheese chips to preference.
Enjoy with a friend or alone and keep heart medication close by.
May 3rd, 2024
Dominic is now well into enduring his second month of solitary confinement and total isolation deep within the bowels of the D.C. jail. As a reminder, he has received no disciplinary reports or conduct violations throughout his period of incarceration. Despite a signed letter from the deputy warden, along with the approval of the housing board authorizing his return to his former unit and status, he remains locked in a cell for more than 72 hours at a time, often receiving only one shower a week, and is surrounded by the murderers, rapists, and drug traffickers that make up the high-profile isolation unit known as South One. The following is a sampling of some of his recent journal entries we have received permission to share, in hopes of letting his supporters, friends, and family know that despite the conditions, he is committed to making the most of this time and is developing robust plans for the future. Please enjoy, share, and donate what you can.
May 3rd, 2024
In John Eldridge's bestseller, “Wild at Heart: Discovering the Secret of a Man's Soul”, one of the clearest and most direct bits of advice to soul searchers such as myself reads as follows: “to recover his heart's desire, a man needs to get away from the noise and distraction of his daily life for time with his own soul. He needs to head into the wilderness to silence and solitude. Alone with himself, he allows whatever is there to come to the surface.”
And while Eldridge's advice comes in the form of lessons learned on outings from Oregon to Colorado, along with the wisdom of William Wallace and Braveheart and Maximus and Gladiator, I'm confident I've been able to apply the principal teachings and learn a significant amount about myself and my desires despite my wilderness being reduced to an unwanted stay in solitary confinement in the D.C. jail. So, what have I learned? First and foremost, that I would much rather fall asleep to the sound of crickets chirping or to a bubbling stream than the unmistakable sound of shanks (or prison knives to the uninitiated) being sharpened throughout the night. More than that, just how much I value my liberty and freedom, which as I learned in Peter Sage's “The Inside Trap,” are two distinctly different things. One refers to our movement and the other our minds. And unless I maintain the sobriety I've strengthened and now cherish, I will eventually continually lose both my freedom and that precious liberty. Additionally, I now realize that I desire meaning far more than money. Though financial stability and success are in no way negative, prioritizing their acquisition over promoting and producing from a position of passion is a problem for me. I understand now that storytelling and the relaying or transference of a message is what most activates my soul, whether in the form of journalism, photography, podcasting, videography, or writing. Whenever this temporary experience of incarceration is over, I will no longer just follow the dollar, but rather what fully engages my heart, mind, and soul. God of the universe will figure out the details, but I'll do my part, which, as I've learned, is nothing more than just showing up and putting my best foot forward over and over again. Though easier said than done, I also look forward to working towards the restoration of my extended family and eventually creating one of my own. Wife, kids, and yes, even a home. From reading Dr. Bruce Carey and Oprah's “What Happened to You?”, I've learned, or at least believe now, that many of my struggles have come from constantly moving from place to place, person to person, and job to job. It's time I truly settle down somewhere and work on establishing roots that won't be shaken every six months to a year. The tree of my life cannot grow properly unless I treat it as such, and given the fact Arbor Day was less than 48 hours ago, I hope that multiple tree metaphors may be excused, though not ignored.
May 3rd, 2024
Today was another sobering reminder that despite my seeming ability to handle this situation, the situation is, in fact, that I am incarcerated and must act accordingly. Primarily, I must remember that the people around me are also incarcerated, and as with the creature in cell No. 4, some of them have been locked up for a long time. In his case, four years straight following a 100-day retrieve from a five-year stay at federal prison. He is 28 years old and has effectively spent the last nine years in the entirety of his 20s behind bars. His claim is the same as he will probably tell anyone forced to listen to his nonstop shouting, boasting, singing, etc., is that he is one of the top three most dangerous people in the jail. He often regales other inmates with his stories from life on the street and shenanigans, to put it mildly, behind bars. All those warning signs aside, or apparently foolishly ignored, we recently established a communicative relationship, and he impressed me with his knowledge of obscure facts, specifically being able to identify a unique set of features about the Gethsemani district I visited in Cartagena, Colombia. Seriously, how many street rat thugs in a D.C. jail know about the umbrellas and colorful flags on that random street? Well, apparently at least one. And that, along with our discussions on Victor Frankl's “Man's Search for Meaning” and other books, lulled me into a state of cautious trust, or at least familiarity. I certainly didn't expect to find myself being the victim of extortion to the tune of over $1,000 just to get my tablet back. Unfortunately, despite my better judgement and apprehension, I allowed him to use the phone on my tablet to connect with family. You see, there are no functioning phones on this unit, and inmates regularly share tablets to make calls. Little did I know, though I should have probably guessed, being the assumed “rich white boy” made me nothing more than a target, and when I refused to give him a person's contact number to call for the initial $500, then $750, and finally $1,000, I heard the crunch of my tablet on the floor and prayed he hadn't texted or convinced anyone in my contact list to send him anything. While he is using the battery pack from my tablet to smoke toilet paper this evening, I will be praying for him, as it is honestly sad how this young man has chosen and ultimately been forced to live his life. His boastful nature is transparently indicative of a scared and unloved little boy in a man's body, while his repeated returns to violence and criminality show how little future or hope he has, even if the judge doesn't sentence him to the 40 to 50 years he's facing, and likely deserves. I also take some small comfort in knowing that the staff are aware of what actually happened, and though they could have undeniably prevented it from being broken, I should have at least some support when it comes to eventually being provided another tablet. I pray that happens soon, as isolation is very difficult. Communicating with my mother and others is nearly impossible, and if the lesson is simply to not share my toys, I get it, though it is likely that more profound cliche that says something like, if someone tells you or shows you who they are, believe them. The creature in cell number 4's street name is Stay Ready, and I should have. Lessons learned.
May 3rd, 2024
It is with great joy, excitement, and hope that We The People of the J6 family, announce we're expecting, “baby” pardon, due January 21st, 2025, exactly nine months from today. Like all high-risk pregnancies and presidential campaigns, so much still remains unknown. Will President Trump win the election, (again)? Will we even have an election, (on time)? If the answer to the first two questions is yes, which I believe will be the case, the most pressing question then presents itself. Can we trust President Trump's day-one promise to free the J6 hostages? Yes, I have to believe so. Viktor Frankel would argue against placing such lofty expectations on one outcome or set of future possibilities. And generally, I would agree, given the inherent fallibility of man. But we're not just talking about any man. We're talking about Donald freaking Trump, and along with him, the future of the American Republic. If you would have told me I would be writing these words back in 2015, or , even mid-2020, I'd have thought you were as crazy as anyone who actually believed that Joe Biden received more than 81 million votes, or that he simply had a stuttering problem. But here we are. And here again, we can look to the wisdom of that wonderful World War II-era Austrian, (Frankel, duh), who describes the time paradox experienced by those enduring long-term incarceration. He masterfully articulates how a single day often feels like a month, yet weeks seem to go by in the blink of an eye. As it stands right now, I've spent 250 days, or just over eight months, behind bars, and am overjoyed at the prospect of only enduring nine more months until all of this is behind me. That's right, all that's required is even more than I've already paid, and voila, back to our regularly scheduled life, and the scarlet “I” of insurrection is removed, while that looming threat of 33-plus years in federal prison disappears like so many opportunities, associates, and the general semblance of normalcy have for me over the last three-plus years that I've been dealing with this. Whether behind bars, bouncing from state to state, or any number of weird plays I found myself while running this race, and even adding another scar to my otherwise handsome face. Ultimately, I hope this baby comes on time. We can call her “Pardon”, or maybe “Patience” is more fitting.
April 18th, 2024
Update from Dom 4/14/24:
On March 15th, while completing his cleaning duties as a member of the select detail staff at the DC jail, Dominic was attacked by a fellow inmate with prior felony convictions and a documented history of engaging in violent behavior behind bars. Due to the lack of video cameras in the area he was attacked, and relevant parties involved in the altercation, Mr. Box was transferred from the “January 6th pod” and placed in isolation while the authorities investigated the facts surrounding the fight between the two men. While in isolation, Dominic has been denied laundry services of any kind, unable to order any commissary or hygiene products, and due to his involuntary protective custody status, is not allowed access to the communal area where the only telephone on the unit is located. Despite the abhorrent circumstances, Dominic maintains his innocence, prayed relentlessly, and was recently found not guilty of any violations and was presented with a signed order from the Deputy warden indicating that all of his privileges would be restored.
This has still yet to happen, and Dominic remains languishing and unwashed clothes, locked in isolation, and anxiously awaiting a return to the way things were prior to being viciously assaulted last month. Though undeniably challenging, a recent letter explains he has kept his spirits high and engaged in personal development, completing several educational courses and reading a number of enlightening books, including Victor Frankel's “Man's Search for Meaning”, “The Inside Track” by Peter Sage, and David McCullough’s, “1776”, among others.
He is extremely appreciative of the friends and supporters who continue sending him books and suggestions on things to read. March 21st marked the first time that Dominic saw the inside the a courtroom since initially being charged with 4 misdemeanors almost a year and a half ago.
It was on that day, that despite her absence, the prosecutor in Mr. Box's case made good on prior threats to add multiple felony charges following his refusal of a felonius plea deal that would have forfeited his appellate rights and the ability to benefit from a potentially favorable ruling from the Supreme Court expected in the near future, while offering no reduction or downward departure from the standard sentencing guidelines.
Though no new evidence was presented to support the escalation in charges, and the overly aggressive prosecution still wholly reliant on the same content establishing Mr. Box’s status as an independent journalist that he voluntarily provided to the FBI in February 2021, Dominic now faces additional charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, 2 counts of civil disorder, along with the potential for being sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and adamantly believes that truth, justice, and America are still worth fighting for. If you feel the same, please donate what you can to support the mounting legal and personal cost of being a political hostage on American soil.
February 19th, 2024
In light of his recent refusal of the government's plea offer to the infamous 1512 obstruction of an official proceeding charge and an unacceptable pattern of only minimal communication with the court appointed public defender tasked with helping navigate the most important legal battle of his life, Dominic has chosen to retain the private legal services of a new defense attorney. This individual has intimate experience working within the DOJ and most importantly, demonstrates a commitment to providing the best defense possible, no matter the circumstances. This was not an easy or affordable choice, but one that seemed all but essential given threats made by the overly zealous prosecutor's office to punish Dominic with more felony charges for refusing their so called “offer,” which made no accommodations for the pending ruling from the Supreme Court, and which is currently challenging the constitutionality of the very charge the DOJ wanted him to plead to. Despite repeated delays and mounting uncertainty regarding his future, Dominic continues to remain positive and hopeful for a resolution to his legal situation; one which allows him to retain his 2nd Amendment and voting rights.
After a lengthy application and interview process, he was selected for the residential mentor program and will begin his formal training at the end of the month, working on helping other inmates and fun projects, including a J6 recipe book and various articles documenting both his and other J6 detainees experience behind bars. Some of his recent work is featured on the Gateway Pundit in the Northern Neck Sentinel and multiple America First newsletters. Additionally, Dominic remains extremely interested in the developing situation at our southern border. Having visited in 2021, he is actively engaged with patriots and other journalists who embarked on the “take our border back convoy” and other efforts to highlight the devastating effects of our wide open border with Mexico. Mr. Box believes securing our border in its entirety is not only an absolute necessity, but wholly possible if the current administration would quit playing politics and start putting America first.
Your continued support, prayers and communication are appreciated by Dominic, along with his entire family. His next court date is scheduled for February 21 and he encourages everyone to find, subscribe and share the J6 Sunday Devotional Podcast on your preferred streaming platform.
February 15th, 2024
Two weeks after a surprise arrest for his alleged behavior on January 6, Florida man Daniel Ball found himself restrained to a bed in Virginia, spitting out jagged chunks of teeth, and surrounded by blood spattered walls. His own blood. His own teeth. Daniel had not been involved in an altercation with a fellow inmate, he was simply another pretrial January 6 detainee passing hard time at FCC Petersburg en route to the DC gulag.
It all started when his probation officer, for a separate matter he was successfully completing, lured him around the hallway and walked Daniel directly into the custody of the federal government. 40 hours of bus rides over two weeks from Florida to Virginia, quietly culminated with a stop at FCC Petersburg on May 17, 2023. What happened over the next 24 hours will impact Mr. Ball for the rest of his life and is yet another glaring example of the brutality of life in the BOP generally, and the inhumanity of the staff at FCC Petersburg specifically.
Feeling better about his ability to operate within the prison system, after spending the last 14 days moving from one facility to another, Daniel had also acquired several techniques to make the passage of time behind bars somewhat more comfortable. He was committed to utilizing elements of his new skill set, even if he found himself like all other pretrial J6 detainees at FCC Petersburg, headed to the SHU (solitary housing unit) for an indeterminate amount of time in solitary confinement. For this, he claims, he suffered a savage beating from two guards and had his front teeth shattered, with many broken away to the root, all for attempting to gain a little control over the water pressure in his shower. Not long after getting situated in a new cell, detainees frequently fashion shower head caps, using common items like empty toothpaste tubes or pill bottles to centralize the flow of water coming out of shower heads. Daniel was attempting to do the same when he slipped and in so doing, accidentally damaged the shower in his cell. Rather than ignore the issue, Mr. Ball notified the staff on duty and placed his hands behind his back to “cuff up” as instructed. Instead of simply being removed and transferred to a different cell, Daniel says he was met by four officers with riot shields who began an unprovoked and vicious assault by throwing him to the ground.
“I knew my teeth were destroyed the moment my face bounced off the ground. They were spitting on me, and one of them hit me at least 20 to 30 times.” As Ball tells it, two guards in particular were responsible for the majority of the beating, while the other two served primarily as lookouts. Daniel claims correctional officers Brown and Benny engaged in a brutal beatdown on him for over three minutes, all of which was witnessed by fellow detainees and which would have been captured by body worn cameras if the officers had activated them.
Following the assault in the hallway, Daniel was carried semi conscious and bleeding profusely, to an isolation room, where he was restrained and repeatedly taunted by the same officers for the perverse form of unwarranted punishment he just endured. “You know we hate Trump, right? I'm going to come back tonight and you,” officer Benny allegedly claimed as Ball gasped for air and watched the door close in front of him. And while he was not raped, Daniel did spend the remainder of an agonizing evening wondering what would happen next, and if sleep was even a safe option. After drifting in and out of consciousness for several painful hours, Daniel was eventually removed from the restraints in isolation and brought to the medical center. X-rays confirmed he needed multiple root canals, and rather than receive the immediate dental care he needed, Daniel was instead placed on a bus in the early morning hours of May 18 and carried off to Washington, DC, in apparent application of the out of mind principle. As previously reported, most pretrial J6 detainees at FCC Petersburg spend two weeks or more in complete isolation before being transferred. The United nations defines 14 days of solitary confinement as a form of torture. What Daniel Ball experienced in less than 24 hours is undeniably torture and cannot be allowed to simply be forgotten, lest the problems at Petersburg and within the American prison system be allowed to proliferate. Daniel is an affable, easygoing, and friendly father of a special needs child from a small town in rural Florida. He spent years cultivating a loyal following in the food service industry, often using his charm and signature smiles to turn customers into friends who followed him from one restaurant to another. During COVID he spent time working with concrete to better provide for his family.
After the disfigurement he endured at FCC Petersburg, Daniel worries whether he'll be able to find meaningful employment, let alone to ever smile confidently at his young son again. The total cost to repair the damage done to Daniel's mouth is over $25,000, and while he will undeniably be forced to pay for anything he may one day be convicted of related to his protests at the Capitol, he should not be tasked with paying for the unprovoked brutality and dental destruction caused by the staff at FCC Petersburg. That's where we need the patriot community to step up to help ensure nothing like this happens to another J-Sixer or anyone. Again, please share this story contact FCC Petersburg directly and consider donating to Daniel's recovery today: https://givesendgo.com/GAUX1
The following update has been gleaned from multiple interviews with Daniel Ball and Dominic Box.
January 25th, 2024
‘The Petersburg Problem’
On November 2nd, 2023, at 0500 I left USP Atlanta and began my 12 plus hour journey to FCC Petersburg on the most uncomfortable and degrading bus ride you can imagine. I was shackled at my waist, my feet and hands with a “black box” added to further limit my already restricted movement. The tobacco chewing, vape smoking and gun toting guards from USP Lee openly bragged about making overtime for doing this transport. They made hostile and derogatory comments toward us too vulgar to repeat here. Throughout the duration of the trip, we were wearing paper pants & thin cotton tops, and the guards kept the air-conditioning on full blast and the radio cranked to a volume which made both communication and sleep impossible. Repeated requests for relief from the frigid conditions and blaring music were answered with an increase in both, and loud, mocking laughter. There was a restroom on board, but we were warned prior to departure that if anyone used it we would be in “violation of the rules of the road and dealt with accordingly.”
Eventually, we stopped at the sprawling complex that would become our personal for the next two weeks- FCC Petersburg. After being shouted off the bus, we were berated for not knowing where to go during the intake process; despite being told different things by different guards. Without any food or toilet paper, 30-40 of us were crammed into a holding cell for three more grueling hours.
Sometime well after 8:00p.m. we were herded back to the special housing unit or “SHU” which is typically reserved for ‘problem inmates’ dealing with disciplinary infractions or those deemed to be too dangerous to be housed within the general population. My only infraction was waking up that morning as a PRE-TRIAL January 6th detainee in Joe Biden’s America and once my cell door in the SHU at FCC Petersburg closed, it would not open again...for 14 days.
For the next two weeks I did not leave the room, is smaller than a typical residential bathroom, even once. I was provided no access to recreation of any kind nor even a breath of fresh air. For 14 days, I was denied access to everything that makes time behind bars somewhat manageable. I had no books, not even a Bible, no access to commissary, no laundry services (clean clothes/linens), no toothpaste or toilet paper rolls, no phone calls, no stamps to send mail, no visits, only minimal hygiene products provided at intake, and no end in sight!
For 14 nights my family went to bed not knowing why I’d suddenly stopped calling, what was going on or where I was. As a PRE-TRIAL inmate at a crucial point in my case, I had no ability to communicate with my attorney, no access to my legal materials and no way of participating in my defense as critical days were crossed off the calendar.
Due to my exhaustion from the bus ride, the first few days were relatively manageable and I caught up on sleep, despite the lights in my cell being left on 24/7. Eventually, however...staring at the same 4 walls and my only human interaction coming in the form of masked guards banging on my door began to wear on me.
I filed multiple grievances and inmate request forms that went unanswered. Only once during the 2-weeks of isolation did a psych nurse make rounds after listening to my concerns, she apologized and said the only thing she could offer was a crossword puzzle...but no pens or pencils. Literally every guard and staff member I spoke with regarding the situation claimed, “not to work on this unit” or deferred to someone else- with one even claiming I deserved to be in the SHU because “you wanna act like a terrorist, you can be treated like a terrorist.”
To be clear, I am not a terrorist and have never engaged in acts of terror of any kind. The only people I saw engaged in terrorism were the guards at FCC Petersburg who kept me locked in isolation for 14 days without cause, left my lights on all night, fed me spoiled/moldy food (or withheld it), lied and harassed with impunity, and refused to provide my family information about the situation.
I’m not unique in this experience and certainly never expected to receive special treatment of any kind, however, myself, all J6 detainees, and those currently languishing behind those bars deserve to be treated with dignity and basic decency- unfortunately, that isn’t happening at FCC Petersburg and that MUST change!
In Liberty,
P.O.W. #387287 Dominic X. Box
January 21st, 2024
Link here: https://vocaroo.com/1BdcCxZg7hhj
Transcription:
Hey everybody, this is Dominic Box #387287 here at the DC Gulag, coming to you live from cell number one. And I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you all so much; not just for your donations and your generosity there, but for the continued prayers and support that I feel, truly, from the bottom of my heart as we go through this. As some of you guys may know, I was supposed to have court on January 19th. That was last Friday. That didn't happen. I don't really know where things stand, but to speak generally, I know I am entering a new era of my my legal battle. And with you guys continuing to stay by my side and my family's side, I know we're going to get across the finish line together and eventually all this is going to make sense. So thank you again so much for everything you guys do. And know that every single dollar is being well spent, and I can't thank you enough for helping me get through this period. Please continue to pray for not only me, but everyone that's in here. Because whether you're in here in jail with us or you're out there on the outside, we're all in this fight together. And every one of us plays a critical role in achieving the American dream that we all have. So once again, thank you guys. God bless. And feel free to send me a message on the GTL getting Out app (gtl.net). It's Dominic Box #387287. Thank you guys God bless and go America.
January 21st, 2024
Dominic has now spent the entire holiday season separated from his family and friends. He has yet to see the inside of a courtroom and as of this writing, has still not received a copy of the discovery. (evidence and materials needed to assist his defense despite being charged over 13 months ago).
His most recent court date was scheduled for Friday, January 19th, but for reasons unknown, did not occur. He has only spoken to his attorney once for 20 minutes in over two months. He has, however, continuously heard from patriotic Americans around the country and wishes to express his sincere gratitude for their continued support, prayers and visits.
Since arriving in the "Patriot Pod", Dominic has been hard at work attempting to maximize his time away from the "real world" and to improve not only himself, but the experience for those around him. He is currently undergoing the interview process to become a "residential mentor" within the facility, is enrolled in and completing several educational courses including Behavioral Health Services, Six Sigma Management, HVAC, Addiction and Mental Health, and has applied for a formal mentorship training program as a member of the inaugural J6 choir.
Dominic enjoyed singing Christmas songs to supporters around the world, and regularly participates in both the DC, Los Angeles and Northern Neck J6 vigils. Additionally, Dominic has spent a significant amount of time both reading and writing. He has finished over 25 books since being incarcerated more than five months ago, and one of his New Year's Resolutions is to write a book of his own, which he is now underway, along with personal letters, which he always responds to.
Dominic would welcome any books about personal development, leadership, American history, mindfulness, Spanish, or spirituality. Thank you for continuing to keep Dominic and all J6 families in your prayers as we enter the New Year, and let's all do our part to continue fighting for truth, transparency and a total release of the 44,000 plus hours of footage from the Capitol on January 6th.
You can write to Dominic Box directly at:
Dominic Box #387287
DC Central Detention Facility CTF
1901 D St. NE
Washington, D.C. 20003
*Please note, any books must be paperback and have to be sent from Amazon or the publisher directly.
You may also message him directly on the "Getting Out" app (gtl.net) Dominic Box #387272
THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR YOUR SUPPORT! GOD BLESS YOU AND THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!
