Free Viorel Pasca and Family

Stand with Viorel Pasca and his family fund! This family is unjustly persecuted by the Romanian legal system unjustly. We will use this money to support the family directly, the legal efforts to free and vindicate the Pasca family, and help right this wrong. We need to start this separate fund because his personal funds have been seised by the authorities.





I, Daniel Tet, have direct experience with Viorel and his family and have seen his facilities and his work, and it is excellent and inspired. I will also take and distribute the money directly and will provide a report as to how the money is used. The money donated here is tax deductible and will be sent by Overcome International (a non profit organization) to benefit and support the family.





What happened: On July 3rd the Romanian justice system descended upon the Pasca family with hundreds of police, hundreds of ambulances and police vehicles and personnel. He is charged with running an illegal human trafficking ring for carrying for people nobody wanted and people the state hospitals sent to him. These were people who would die on the streets, people who nobody had money and time to take care of. This army of the state has removed 390 people from their own homes or domiciles and moved them to other facilities and have jailed the Pasca family. Even now the family is under court supervision and the homes are empty; while new people come and ask to be housed at his facilities.





Why do we think Pasca family is in the right: Here are some reasons:

The authorities have known about this operation for over 20 years and have not closed his operation down Viorel tried on several occasions to return the patients to the state but the state would not take them There are news reports as far back as 2014 and 2019 where his operation was praised in the news The facilities were amazing and comparable if not better than many hospitals in Romania People were free to stay or leave his facilities anytime People in the facilities changed their home address to his facilities, so people were actually removed from their homes





At Overcome International, we share Stories of Incredible Courage. Viorel’s story is one of quiet bravery; this is a simple way to step into that story with him and help him. 💛





Here are the relevant videos for you to be informed before you donate:





Original video I recorded in 2022: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOqISa1I_Go https://www.facebook.com/deputat.emanuelungureanu/videos/1487688723390501/ https://www.facebook.com/reel/1695251948433532 https://www.facebook.com/reel/902540638834986 https://www.facebook.com/reel/1634553237638084 https://www.facebook.com/reel/1517483373444493 https://www.facebook.com/reel/1959959337966544 https://www.facebook.com/reel/1235995198538639 https://stirileprotv.ro/stiri/actualitate/in-ciuda-acuzatiilor-aduse-familiei-pasca-din-bihor-alti-pacienti-au-venit-sa-stea-in-azil-trimisi-de-angajati-din-spitale.html https://informat.ro/actualitate/sase-retinuti-in-dosarul-lui-viorel-pasca-pentru-trafic-de-persoane-128653 https://www.romaniajournal.ro/society-people/diicot-detains-viorel-pasca-in-illegal-care-homes-case https://informat.ro/actualitate/viorel-pasca-si-ceilalti-retinuti-in-cazul-azilelor-ilegale-din-bihor-plasati-sub-control-judiciar-128855 https://informat.ro/en/current-affairs/diicot-contests-the-judicial-control-decision-for-viorel-pasca-and-his-family-128907 https://stirileprotv.ro/stiri/actualitate/referatul-pentru-arestarea-preventiva-a-lui-viorel-pasca-abuzurile-infioratoare-expuse-de-procurori.html https://spotmedia.ro/en/news/news/illegal-nursing-homes-case-in-bihor-viorel-pasca-detained-as-labor-minister-promises-reforms-after-more-than-400-people-evacuated





You can see our previous work agains tyranny here:

https://x.com/marchofsheep





Please pray for this family and donate what you can.