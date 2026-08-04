Free Transportation for Seniors in Our Community

Faith in Action Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is raising funds to continue providing free transportation and supportive services to seniors aged 60 and older in our community.





Many of the older adults we serve have no immediate family nearby, as their children have moved to larger cities for work and other opportunities. For many, our volunteers and the community have become their extended family.





Several communities within our service area have little or no access to public transportation, making it difficult for seniors to reach medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, the YMCA and other essential services. Without reliable transportation, these older adults face isolation and barriers to the care and resources they need.





Your support helps ensure that older adults can remain independent, connected, and living with dignity in the community they call home. Thank you for standing with us.