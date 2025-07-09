Free the Winter Soldier: Standing Outside Isn’t a Crime.





While Eddie Speir was inside Michaels on East getting ready to debate Sydney Gruters, his “Winter Soldier” was outside… apparently too dangerous to be allowed to stand on the sidewalk.





So dangerous, in fact, that he was arrested for doing what American patriots have done since 1776 - peacefully showing up, bearing witness, and refusing to bow to the political class.





Eddie had no idea his Winter Soldier was being hauled away while he was preparing to face an establishment-backed opponent. But now that we know, we are turning this ridiculous overreach into fuel for the America First movement.





We’re raising funds to:

Help cover legal costs and any related expenses for our Winter Soldier Blast this story across every channel so voters see how far the system will go to silence dissent Build a bigger, louder, lawful grassroots presence at future debates and events





If they’re willing to arrest someone for standing outside a fancy venue, imagine what they’ll do if nobody pushes back.





Chip in whatever you can — 5, 10, 20 dollars — and send a message:





You can’t arrest the First Amendment.

You can’t cancel the Winter Soldier.

And you’re not going to scare Eddie Speir’s supporters off the field.





Stand with the Winter Soldier. Stand with Eddie Speir. Stand for our rights.