Free Stevie Nicks

First thing I always wanna do is acknowledge God and acknowledge him, and all of his many wonders in my life I couldn’t ask for anything better than that but unfortunately life happens and unforeseen, but not unpredictable expensively cost due occur. This one has my attention on edge of its seat because Gatesville has notified me that I have until Monday until she has put down. I first met Stevie and it was like we’ve known each other all along we connected and she loved me from the start and I loved her she allows me to have structure gives me routine in my daily life. She was picked up by the very nice Gatesville, Texas animal control. Unfortunately, I have reached out to the police department for any type of other community service or any way that I could pause the payment so that I would be able to reach the goal unfortunately they are very stern on adding seven dollars a day until I have the funds for her to be released. They won’t work with me in any kind of way. Even though I have explained my situation they are unwilling to work with me. Right now the fee to set her free is about $67 and goes up daily! I have hope that God has installed in my heart just like he installed the thought in my head to make this fundraiser to reach out for help times are tough right now for everyone. I understand that this isn’t the most Urgent matter to most people. But to me, she falls right under God. She is a good dog. I just recently rescued her knowing my situation. God still provides a way for me to feed her and care for her. But faster than Monday comes the more lose hope. No dog deserves to be put down nor do I think that it is appropriate to be this high. When we are all struggling already just to get by. Stevie Nicks deserves another chance. Every dollar that is funded will be going to ensuring the love and safety in her life as well as fees to get her released . I pray that whoever has eyes to see can see this and know that it is God that has led you to this . “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” Matthew 6:33



