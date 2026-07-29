Free Nicholas Jordan Wagter

On May 24, 2026 Nicholas Jordan Wagter was detained under the mental health act after being ambush assessed by quack psychiatrist at a public event. No appropriate assessments were conducted. This young academic have published scientific papers, including papers, showing the danger of Chinese infiltration in and around the Vancouver area. It is believed that his arrest has been orchestrated for the purpose of silencing him… Terrifyingly the weaponization of the state sponsored “psychiatrist“ in the mental health act is enabling unconstitutional arrest in entertainment without cause. It is unclear if they can conduct medical procedures on this clearly brilliant student in order to treat him with pharmaceuticals they deem necessary for his “wellness” and further silence him. You must assemble a legal team to fight this case, tooth and nail, as this is a terrifying precedence in British Columbia.