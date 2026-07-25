Free me from my chair Covid put me in this

Hello everyone,

In late 2021, I caught COVID and it triggered Guillain-Barré syndrome, leaving me completely paralyzed. I spent a year in the ICU, was in an induced coma, and lived trapped inside my own body — fully conscious but unable to move or speak for months. I clinically died and had to be brought back.

After three and a half years of fighting, I've regained the use of my arms and upper body, but I remain permanently paralyzed from the waist down. I'm now in a wheelchair at 49 years old.

While I was in a coma, my mother — my only living relative — came to see me, suffered a massive heart attack, and passed away. I lost the last member of my family while locked in my body, unable to reach her.

Since leaving the hospital, I've faced one devastating blow after another. I've been robbed, wrongfully evicted, and left with nothing. I'm on ODSP receiving just $1,600 a month, but my rent alone is $1,800.

With grocery prices the way they are in Canada right now, I'm losing weight because I can't afford to eat properly.

I need help. Any donation goes toward keeping a roof over my head, buying food, and getting the physiotherapy I need to try and regain strength.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Anything you can give means the world.

God Bless

Ryan Burt



















