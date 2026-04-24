Free Kaos For His Dad

Kaos unexpectedly got arrested but it was bound to happen do to his previous choices, the judge wants him to sign for 2 years but wont budge for any evidence the lawyer has presented to lessen his time. Now he can be bonded out, which is necessary because his dad is ill and has 6 months according to the doctor. We would like to get help for his bond which is necessary for him to see his father before he gets sent to prison.