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Help Fund a Critical Appeal: Stand for Justice

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNoelle Dattilo

Help Fund a Critical Appeal: Stand for Justice

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿On March 3, 2026, John Carey was convicted of first-degree murder for a crime he did not commit.

Forty years after this case went cold, a conviction was secured based on a single piece of DNA evidence—decades old and scientifically uncertain. While John may have met the victim once, they had no relationship, and no history.


Yet today, he is serving a life sentence.


What Happened in This Trial Should Concern Everyone

This case raises serious questions about fairness, evidence, and the integrity of our justice system:

Unreliable DNA Evidence

  1. The prosecution’s case hinged on a single trace of DNA—but experts could not determine when or how it was transferred, or even precisely where it was located.

Claims Without Evidence

  1. In closing arguments, the prosecutor presented a detailed, one-hour PowerPoint outlining a theory of the crime that was never supported by testimony or evidence presented during the trial.

Prejudicial Testimony Allowed

  1. Individuals with no direct connection to the case were permitted to testify, including:
  2. A psychiatrist who had never met John
  3. A witness who changed prior testimony to align with the prosecution’s theory

Judicial Inconsistencies

  1. The judge initially ruled these testimonies inadmissible—then reversed those decisions days before trial.
  2. During proceedings, over 30 defense objections were overruled with the unusual statement:

“Your objections are overruled, but your rights are preserved.”

  1. This suggests recognition of error—yet no correction in the moment.

Potential Conflicts of Interest

  1. The same prosecutor handled both earlier and recent proceedings, raising concerns about bias and accountability.


For more information about the trial,

Click here to watch the interview: Wrong man convicted for 30 year old cold case murder? - YouTube


Why This Matters

This case is not just about John Carey.


It is about accountability in our justice system.

It is about preventing misconduct, unreliable evidence, and shifting testimony from costing someone their freedom.


If this can happen to John, it can happen to anyone.


There are countless individuals serving life sentences who are also victims of flawed processes, unchecked authority, and systemic failure.


How You Can Help

We are raising funds to fight this conviction and pursue justice. Contributions will go toward:

  1. Retaining an experienced appellate attorney
  2. Conducting independent forensic testing
  3. Investigating inconsistent witness testimony
  4. Exposing misconduct and pursuing a fair appeal


Stand With Us

Every contribution—no matter the amount—brings us one step closer to justice.

If you’re unable to donate, you can still make a difference by sharing John’s story. Awareness is powerful.


Together, we can ensure that fairness, truth, and accountability prevail.

Stand with John Carey. Stand for justice.


Disclaimer: All donations will be used to cover legal costs. Any donations that are not used, will be returned to the donors.

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