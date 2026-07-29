FREE JAKE LANG: American Patriot & Hero Needs $2K

Jake Lang is an American hero, a true patriot, and a fearless conservative activist who has sacrificed everything for this nation. From standing strong on January 6th to leading the charge against radical policies destroying our country, Jake has been on the front lines fighting for freedom, justice, and our way of life.

Now, he’s being targeted again in a blatant case of two-tiered justice. Jake was arrested in Texas while speaking out during the high-profile Karmelo Anthony murder trial — the case that has outraged patriots nationwide over the tragic killing of Austin Metcalf. His bond was initially set at a punishing $1 MILLION, but thanks to pressure and the fight for fairness, it has been reduced to $250,000.

We have already raised an incredible $23,000 through the support of fellow patriots like you. But we are still $2,000 short of getting Jake out of jail and back where he belongs — continuing the fight for America.

Every dollar goes directly toward posting his bond so this American Crusader can walk free, expose the injustice, and keep pushing back against the radical left’s agenda. Jake has already endured years of political persecution. He doesn’t deserve to sit in a cell while real criminals walk free.

This is our moment to stand united. If you believe in justice, free speech, and defending patriots who dare to speak truth, donate NOW. Share this far and wide. $25, $50, $100 — every amount matters and moves us closer to freeing Jake.

God bless Jake Lang, God bless the American Crusaders, and God bless the United States of America.

#FreeJakeLang #StandWithPatriots #TwoTieredJustice #AmericanHero



