FREE Community Event Return Festival June 5 and 6

Hello family and friends! We are excited to tell you about The Return Festival, a free two day music festival that brings our community together through music, vendors, activities and more!!!





The Return Festival is a Christ-centered community event made to welcome everyone. It is focused on service and connection, so it's important that families and individuals from all backgrounds can come. We will have local artisans, food vendors, businesses, and nonprofit organizations all in one place. It’s a great chance for teens, families, churches, volunteers, and community groups to connect. By fostering stronger ties, we aim to ensure that young people feel supported and part of a caring community rather than being isolated.





https://www.lcfmissionplace.com/returnfestival

https://www.facebook.com/returnfestivalmd



