Free Christian Books for University Students

Dear Kingdom Partners,





We are raising funds to write, print, and freely distribute life-transforming Christian books through the Alpha Hour Word Train campus ministry! We are a church called Grace Mountain Ministry and we also host Non denominational midnight prayer called Alpha hour.

The Word Train led by our Pastor Elvis Agyemang is on a massive mission to storm university campuses and colleges across Ghana, delivering the Word of God to thousands of young souls entirely for free. These books are vital tools that build a solid reading culture, spark spiritual growth, and ground this generation in God's truth.

To keep this train moving, we need to print more copies.





Why Your Support Matters





Many young people on these campuses are fighting silent battles with depression, confusion, and peer pressure. A single Christian book placed in their hands for free is a silent missionary that stays with them in their rooms, speaking truth and bringing deliverance when they need it most. We started with 1000 free distribution, it keeps rising from 4000 and recently 15000 free books just recently and as distribution rises so does the cost.

By donating, you are putting physical spiritual weapons directly into the hands of a generation hungry for God.





Where Your Donations Go





Every single pesewa raised will go directly toward the heavy logistics of:





Writing & editing faith-building Christian literature .





Bulk printing - high-quality books.

Transportation and distribution to students on campuses completely free of charge.





How You Can Help Us Today :





1. Sponsor a Book: A donation of just $3 (approx. GHS 45) prints and delivers one book to a student.

2. Sponsor a Batch: A gift of $30 (GHS 450)*prints 10 books. $300 (GHS 4,500) prints 100 books!

3. Pray for Us. Pray that every book printed finds its way into the hands of the exact person who needs its message.

4. Share This Campaign: Please share this link with your friends, family, and church groups to help us reach our target.





Thank you for standing with us to spread the Gospel and empower the youth through the Alpha Hour Word Train. May God richly bless you for your seed!





The Lord gave the word: great was the company of those that published it." Psalm 68:11























