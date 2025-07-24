Free Doctor Ball





Help Free Dr. Ball: Bringing Awareness to Justice and Fighting for Freedom





Dr. Ball, a dedicated and compassionate professional, and a Woman of faith, has spent her life serving her community and advocating for those in need. A respected figure in her field, Dr. Ball’s passion for justice and compassion has inspired countless individuals. Today, she finds herself in a difficult and unjust situation, facing an uphill battle in the appeals process to secure her release.





This campaign, led by her supporters, aims to bring awareness to the injustices surrounding her case and to raise funds to support efforts necessary for her freedom. The appeals process is complex and demanding, but with your help, we can shed light on the truth and push the courts to reevaluate her case. ALL DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Dr. Ball’s release would not only serve justice but also demonstrate compassion toward those who depend on her. Bob Hunter, her 88 year old husband, is experiencing ailing health and would greatly benefit from Dr. Ball’s presence and care.







Releasing Dr. Ball, at 70 years of age, would ease the burden on taxpayers by eliminating the costs of her ongoing incarceration and allowing her to fulfill a meaningful role as a caregiver and active member of her community.





Your donations will be used to:

1. Raise Awareness: Amplify Dr. Ball’s story through media campaigns, public outreach, and educational resources to inform others about the flaws in the case.

2. Support Community Advocacy: Partner with local churches and faith-based organizations to spread her story, provide spiritual support, and build a network of prayer and action for her cause.

3. Advocate for Change: Work toward a fair and transparent judicial process that ensures justice for Dr. Ball and others in similar circumstances.

Every contribution brings us closer to freeing Dr. Ball and highlights the importance of standing up for justice and compassion. Together, we can make a difference. Join us in this critical mission to help Dr. Ball regain her freedom, assist Mr. Hunter in his time of need, and restore hope to her community.