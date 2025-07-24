Free Doctor Ball

Raised:
Help Free Dr. Ball: Bringing Awareness to Justice and Fighting for Freedom
Dr. Ball, a dedicated and compassionate professional, and a Woman of faith, has spent her life serving her community and advocating for those in need. A respected figure in her field, Dr. Ball’s passion for justice and compassion has inspired countless individuals. Today, she finds herself in a difficult and unjust situation, facing an uphill battle in the appeals process to secure her release.
This campaign, led by her supporters, aims to bring awareness to the injustices surrounding her case and to raise funds to support efforts necessary for her freedom. The appeals process is complex and demanding, but with your help, we can shed light on the truth and push the courts to reevaluate her case. ALL DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Dr. Ball’s release would not only serve justice but also demonstrate compassion toward those who depend on her. Bob Hunter, her 88 year old husband, is experiencing ailing health and would greatly benefit from Dr. Ball’s presence and care.
Releasing Dr. Ball, at 70 years of age, would ease the burden on taxpayers by eliminating the costs of her ongoing incarceration and allowing her to fulfill a meaningful role as a caregiver and active member of her community.
Your donations will be used to:
1. Raise Awareness: Amplify Dr. Ball’s story through media campaigns, public outreach, and educational resources to inform others about the flaws in the case.
2. Support Community Advocacy: Partner with local churches and faith-based organizations to spread her story, provide spiritual support, and build a network of prayer and action for her cause.
3. Advocate for Change: Work toward a fair and transparent judicial process that ensures justice for Dr. Ball and others in similar circumstances.
Every contribution brings us closer to freeing Dr. Ball and highlights the importance of standing up for justice and compassion. Together, we can make a difference. Join us in this critical mission to help Dr. Ball regain her freedom, assist Mr. Hunter in his time of need, and restore hope to her community.
Peace.
Jesus loves you best of all!
July 24th, 2025
Dear friends and family of Kirsten,
As you know, Kirsten has been wrongfully put in prison and has been there for over 15 months. Her appeal, filed in early November 2024, languishes in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. In a couple of weeks, it will have been at the court for a human gestation period (I’m praying that the judges are not too fond of elephants).
You may not know that Kirsten spent all of her money on her defense and on fines and penalties imposed by the court. She also has outstanding federal and state taxes of and fines of $200,000 to pay. I also spent significant sums to help Kirsten in her defense including paying the $750,000 foreclosure on her house.
Kirsten and I have decided to launch a crowdfunding campaign on the Christian crowdfunding website GiveSendGo to bring awareness to the case and gain attention for her release! Please donate today at [https://www.givesendgo.com/free-ball and follow updates on her case at [X account: @Freedoctorball]. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us closer to freeing Kirsten.
Just as important, please do two things:
Pray for Kirsten to be out soon!
Share this campaign with your network to amplify her story. Tell them to visit [https://www.givesendgo.com/Free-Ball] to donate now and to follow @Freedoctorball on X for the latest updates going forward).
Together, we can restore justice for Dr. Kirsten Ball, a woman who, as you know, has lived her life in service to others. Your support is her hope for freedom and .
With gratitude,
Bob (and Kirsten)
July 23rd, 2025
Hi all,
I just received a CorrLink email from Kirsten, captioned “hallelujah!” Here it is in its entirety:
“Will wonders never cease!
The computers are back up, so I can do at least a limited amount of email.
Only 5 minutes at a time.
But please mention this in your email blast so if people want to write to me they will know I can receive the message.
I love you so much.
Mrs Bobby”
The computers were down for over a month. Just another example of the pathetic federal prison system. This on top of mold everywhere, shortages of things like toilet paper, some very abusive guards, awful medical care, bad food and many other deficiencies.
I spent the weekend with her at Alderson Prison. She is much stronger than I am and believes sincerely that the Lord has a plan in all this. I am trying to be as strong as she is,
Kirsten and I rely on all your prayers for something to break on the appeal or a possible pardon. She has been in prison for almost 15 months! The appeal has been pending for almost 9 months. Enough already!
Blessings,
Bob
July 15th, 2025
Dr. Kirsten Ball, a 70-year-old physician with no prior criminal record, has been incarcerated for 14 months at Alderson Prison Camp in West Virginia, convicted of opioid distribution. Despite her imprisonment, she maintains her innocence, dedicating her time in jail to assisting others with medical queries, leading a nightly prayer group, and conducting daytime Bible studies. A devout Christian and mother of six with 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Kirsten fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a doctor after her husband’s death, focusing her medical practice on serving the poor, earning a modest pre-tax income of $26,000 annually, and donating $11,000 yearly to charities. Her lifelong commitment to helping others extended to housing eight homeless individuals in her home for extended periods and feeding Arlington’s homeless monthly for over 15 years.
The case against Dr. Ball began in 2015 when the FBI opened a file named "Playin' Ball," targeting her despite knowing her office manager was illegally selling opioid pills. The FBI’s intense surveillance, including planes, helicopters, and a pole camera monitoring her home-based office for 18 months, yielded no evidence of financial gain on her part. In 2022, after seven years of inaction against the office manager, who profited $2 million from the scam, the FBI arrested her, and she pled guilty, receiving a sentence of seven years, reduced to two for lying about Kirsten at trial.
Dr. Ball’s conviction has taken a toll on her 88-year-old husband, Bob Hunter, whose health has deteriorated due to stress, resulting in situational depression, atrial flutter requiring cardiac ablation, and multiple falls causing broken ribs, concussions, and hip injuries. The prosecution’s focus on securing a conviction, allegedly for career advancement, ignored the small scale of Kirsten’s practice, which served only about 30 pain patients. The case, driven by what is claimed to be a misapplication of legal standards, is under appeal at the 4th Circuit, where it has been pending for over nine months. The appeal argues that the judge erred by allowing the jury to evaluate Kirsten’s prescriptions against an average doctor standard, potentially violating the Ruan case precedent, while her family and supporters continue to assert her innocence.
Help Us Free Kirsten Ball!
January 28th, 2025
I just returned from a 7-hour visit with Kirsten. It is always wonderful being with her and is even more needed now that the BOP (Bureau of Prisons) has moved telephone time down to 300 minutes a month from 500. (They also now charge 6¢ a minute and before calls were free -- worrying Kirsten and me about young mothers in jail with very limited resources). Our usual 15 minute calls are now cut in half.
A lawyer, expert in prison reform and works full time on it. writes this:
"If Trump is to continue his role as a transformative figure in the field of criminal justice in the passage of the First Step Act during his first term, he will have to look at several key areas for possible pardon relief. This could be done in a Second Step Act, already in the drafting stages, that would (among many other things) reduce mandatory minimums (or eliminate them), release all prisoners over the age of 65 on home confinement, revise many sentencing categories that make no penological sense, and give relief to those professions, groups, and individuals unfairly targeted by powerful interests, or unscrupulous prosecutors looking for a headline with which to propel themselves into elected office. The number of doctors, pharmacists, medical professionals, real estate entrepreneurs, and other targeted professions currently in federal prison is shameful, and a waste of peoples’ lives, not to mention government resources, If someone feels that there was an objective basis for punishment, that is not simply based upon a overly-broad interpretation of drug laws, find these individuals community service opportunities in medically-disadvantaged communities. The new President knows all about such 'targeting.' I expect the pardon machinery to ramp up substantially." (Derek Gilna, Director of Research, JD, (De Paul Law School, 1975), MARJ, (Vermont Law School, 2020), Federal Legal Center, 133 W. Market, #171, Indianapolis, IN 46204). He writes a great monthly newsletter on federal prison abuses (there are lots of them) and offers free help to prisoners seeking release, particularly in the numerous situations that the prisoner is being held due to the prison denying earned time off under the First Step Act.
This is most hopeful as Kirsten is 70 and a targeted doctor, hounded by an over-zealous prosecutor trying to make a name for herself. Please pray for this to come to pass and for word on the appeal sooner rather than later.
The appeal is before the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals since mid November and we have heard nothing about it yet. Word could come tomorrow or months later. That is totally up to the court. As Kirsten puts it,"The ball is in their court."
Thank you all for our concern for Kirsten and your prayers for both of us. We rely on them and can feel them lifting us.
Blessings,
Bob
December 11th, 2024
Dr. Virginia Ball, a licensed physician, was wrongfully convicted by a federal jury for illegally prescribing opioids to patients without a legitimate medical purpose. The charges stem from a series of controlled transactions that violated both state and federal laws governing the prescription of controlled substances.
The prosecution argued that Dr. Ball operated a pill mill from her home, prescribing large quantities of opioid medications such as Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and Methadone without performing adequate medical examinations or maintaining proper medical records. These prescriptions were found to be distributed to individuals who were not in genuine need of pain management but were using the medications for recreational purposes or selling them on the black market. Dr. Ball Maintains her innocence and says she knew nothing about it.
Conviction Details:
Jury Verdict: Dr. Ball was found guilty of distributing controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice.
Penalties: She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with very large financial penalties. The exact number after legal fees and fines ranges in the millions.
Context of the Case:
This case highlights the complicated issue of opioid addiction and the role of certain doctors in fueling the opioid crisis in the United States. Targeted law fare resulted in 7 years of an escalation in commitment to investigate and confirmation bias. Dr. Ball has maintained her innocence throughout and upheld her faith in God along with the dedication of her husband Bob Hunter.
