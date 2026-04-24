Fredericksburg role in Founding the United States

On this 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, which kicked off an 8 year deadly war for our fight for freedom, I want to show the importance of the town of Fredericksburg. Where George Washington grew up, where he met with other veterans of the French and Indian War, where his mother, sister and brothers lived. To show how the town was a significant part of the county's struggle for liberty. I will film at many of the town's historic locations: Ferry Farm, Kenmore, Mary Washington house, Rising Sun Tavern, Market Square and the Masonic Lodge. Using reenactors, to create the imagery and show the multi-cultures that lived in the town. From British and Scottish, to Irish and German. Free, slave, rich and poor. All intertwined in the cause of being a free country. What where the events that lead to these moments? What sacrifices were made. What loyalties were challenged? These subjects can be learned from.

Once complete the Fredericksburg Visitors Center will be showing the completed project on a video loop for all to see! I hope you will consider being a part of this. Thank you.