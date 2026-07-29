Fred Gahl Worldview Academy Discipleship Staff

This summer I'm serving nine weeks on staff with Worldview Academy — sharing the Gospel, pointing to the truth of scripture, the importance of honoring partents by walking alongside and 13–18 year old students across eight camps from Texas to Washington state.

Worldview Academy deeply shaped my own walk with Christ, equipping me to take ownership of my faith and see Scripture as the foundation for all of life. Now I get to be a small part of doing that for others. I can't wait to see what God does.

Your gift covers my airfare, food, and basic needs for the summer. I'm packing virtually all my own food as I recover from mold poisoning, so your support makes a real difference.

How you can help:

Give toward my $3,000 goal

Please Pray for sharp mental focus and physical strength

Pray for the students I'll minister to would be brought into relationship with Jesus as Lord and Savior. And follow Him in all aspects of life.

Share this page with anyone who loves to support young ministry

"His divine power has granted us everything we need for life and godliness." — 2 Peter 1:3

Thank you for joining with me in reasonable service.

— Fred Gahl